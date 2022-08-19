Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, will be released on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the market close. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-877-605-1702.

A live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlets.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from November 3, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on November 17, 2022, by dialing 1-877-660-6853, replay access code #13732469. An online archive of the webcast will also be available through November 17, 2022.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.0 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 41 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

