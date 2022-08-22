Advanced Recovery Specialists Expands Leadership Team With New Hires

Strategic hires position telehealth company for growth.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Recovery Specialists (advancedrecover.com), a telehealth leader in patient-first, non-narcotic, multimodal care, announced today the expansion of its leadership team. Between October 2021 and July 2022 the company has hired seven key professionals to join the organization, positioning the Edina, Minn.-based company to expand its reach and continue to achieve rapid growth.

Advanced Recovery Specialists (PRNewswire)

Joyce David joined Advanced Recovery Specialists as an area vice president on June 27, 2022. David was previously a regional sales director for Advanced Rx Management. In her new role she will lead the sales team in the Midwest which will play a vital role in accelerating the company's success through increased business and revenue generation. Previously, she owned and operated her own imaging centers throughout the Midwest and has served as a business development director for a 100-plus physician Orthopedic practice. She has a track record for growing markets month-over-month by double-digit percentages. David also serves as advisory board member for the Elgin Community College Radiology Program; board member for A Salute to Our Heroes; committee chair and director for Go Red for Women, Kane County; court advocate for Domestic Violence Organizations, Northern Illinois; and is a member of the Kane County Medical Manager Association and the McHenry County Medical Manager Association.

Dr. Kevin Parker, DC joined Advanced Recovery Specialists as a regional sales manager on July 25, 2022. Based in Dallas, Parker will be responsible for business development in the region. He has been in the healthcare field as a clinical provider, distributor, entrepreneur, consultant, and sales executive for more than 17 years. He has extensive experience in spine, Orthotics, Orthopedics, post-surgical recovery, and rehabilitation. Parker is a strong advocate for non-opiate, non-narcotic alternatives for those suffering from chronic pain and has been involved in new product development, patient study groups, and medical device equipment launches in the United States. He has strong relationships in the healthcare industry and experience recruiting high-level distributors and associates as a sales executive. He previously held positions with Precision Medical Products and Ottobock.

TJ Brickey joined Advanced Recovery Specialists as a brand ambassador on July 1, 2022. Brickey is based in Detroit and most recently served as senior business development manager for Detroit Medical Devices. In his role, he will be responsible for growing the company's brand through new and expanded relationships with distributors and other key partners across the United States. With more than 25 years of experience, Brickey has built a vast network in the medical industry. In previous roles, he worked with Detroit Medical Center, Zynex, CarboFix Orthopedics, Skeletal Dynamics, and Exactech.

David Zaugg joined the Advanced Recovery Specialists team as senior director of operations on July 25, 2022. His responsibilities include managing supply chain logistics, data warehousing, NetSuite support, billing operations, continuum of care customer service, and sales support. He has more than 12 years of experience in supply chain and operations and a proven history of managing technology initiatives and team development. Zaug most recently served in procurement management for an oil and gas industry firm, managing a budget of more than $180 million. He previously served as vice president of operations for Precision Medical Products.

Bruce Capagli was hired as chief operating officer, joining the Advanced Recovery team on April 1, 2022. Capagli has more than 20 years of experience in the industry including roles as both chief financial officer and chief operating officer. He recently led the implementation of NetSuite for Precision Medical Products and will be leading implementation of both NetSuite and data warehousing for Advanced Recovery Specialists. Capagli was featured in Forbes for his role in the implementation of NetSuite and use of data analytics at Precision Medical Products. He is a NetSuite by Oracle Reference Partner and User Advisory Board (UAB) member. He is also co-founder and serves as a board member for Secyre Inc, Which Spot Inc, and Supply Cloud LLC.

Christopher Borsa joined Advanced Recovery in November 2021 as vice president of sales. Located in Las Vegas and with more than 30 years of industry experience, Borsa will focus on sales and business development. As a C-level executive and entrepreneur, Mr. Borsa has been associated with identifying groundbreaking technologies and leading them to market. He has held senior executive positions in major healthcare organizations with extensive experience in sales, marketing, and operations. Borsa's expertise consists of building, recruiting, and leading high-performing sales teams at Kyphon, Medtronic-Spine, ATEC Spine, and Pacira Bioscience. He previously served as the founder and CEO of PracticeDx™, a physician practice business management platform focused on tracking and measuring ROI for surgical procedures, insurance payors, and referral performance. PracticeDx was acquired by Larson Financial in 2017.

Dominic D'Arpino was hired in October of 2021 as an area vice president, based in the Advanced Recovery Specialists Arizona office. He has more than 20 years of experience in the medical device industry with the majority of that time in the Orthopedic space. In his role, D'Arpino will identify, recruit and develop the Advanced Recovery Specialists sales team and contribute to shaping the future of the organization. D'Arpino has a breadth of experience that includes business ownership and roles within distributor, manufacturer, and importer fields. Most recently he served as the senior sales director for the Western United States for Handicare USA.

Advanced Recovery Specialists Chief Executive Officer Nick Schwarzrock said, "We are delighted that these seven world-class professionals have joined our team. Our business is on an exciting growth trajectory and each of these individuals will play a pivotal role in our long-term growth and success. Not only are they leaders in their particular professional fields, they also have the intangibles and track records that make them excellent team players. This will provide significant synergies for our leadership as we look to the future."

Advanced Recovery President Doug Jones added, "We are building momentum and writing new chapters in the telehealth industry saga. We have worked extremely hard to identify and recruit 'A' players to our leadership team with the understanding that people are our most important asset. I'm genuinely enthused by what all of our new colleagues are bringing to the table."

About Advanced Recovery Specialists

Advanced Recovery Specialists, a leader in the telehealth industry, has developed a multi-modal approach to recovery offering non-narcotic solutions utilizing remote patient monitoring to bridge gaps in the continuum of care. The company provides physicians with the technology to adjust their patients' recovery plan in a patient-first telehealth platform.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advanced Recovery Specialists