ENDO TOOLS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST U.S. COMMERCIAL CASES OF THE ENDOMINA® SYSTEM

GOSSELIES, Belgium, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo Tools Therapeutics (ETT), developers of advanced endoscopic medical devices, today announced first U.S. commercial cases of the endomina® system. The system is designed for endoscopic placement of suture(s) and approximation of soft tissue in the gastrointestinal tract. The first endomina procedures were performed by Dr. Chris Thompson and Dr. Pichamol Jirapinyo at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA.

"We are thrilled to be the first hospital in the U.S. to perform gastric procedures using the endomina system. The system offers a minimally invasive option with a large working space to approximate very large plications," said Dr. Thompson. "I look forward to incorporating endomina into my daily practice, as I found it particularly easy to learn and use due to its unique design."

The endomina system is comprised of a triangulation platform and suturing units (TAPES). It can be affixed to various tested standard endoscopes, providing a bendable therapeutic channel that can move independently. Physicians will be able to perform suturing like a laparoscopic intervention but through a natural orifice, the mouth. The endomina system is the only technology that can be assembled on the endoscope in the stomach for a greater working space and easy introduction of instruments into the esophagus.

"We are delighted the endomina system is now available to patients and physicians in the U.S. market," said Alexandre Chau, chief executive officer, Endo Tools Therapeutics. "The successful completion of these first cases in the U.S. demonstrates potential for this technology to improve the lives of patients undergoing gastric surgery."

The endomina system is CE marked and has received 510k clearance in the U.S. More than 500 procedures have already been performed with the company's devices globally.

About Endo Tools Therapeutics

Located in Gosselies, Belgium, Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A. (ETT) mission is to develop advanced, incisionless, minimally invasive medical devices for gastroenterologists to use with standard endoscopes. The company targets indications that cannot be performed with standard gastroscopes, such as endoscopic suturing and tissue apposition. ETT closed $9.5 million in series D funding in January 2021.

