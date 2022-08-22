Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Gross margin improved year-over-year to 22.1% from 21.2 %

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

Net revenues reached RMB924.2 million ( US$138 .0 million), compared to RMB1,658.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Gross margin increased to 22.1% from 21.2% for the second quarter of 2021.

Number of cumulative household users reached approximately 7.2 million, compared to approximately 6.9 million as of the end of the first quarter of 2022 and approximately 5.9 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Percentage of household users with at least two connected products reached 22.0%, compared to 21.8% as of the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 20.7% as of the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder and CEO of Viomi, commented, "In the second quarter, we continued to execute our high-quality business operation strategy: (i) continue to streamline SKUs and optimize our product mix; (ii) focus on core business and product lines to build best-selling products; and (iii) implement cost control and efficiency improvement measures in production and supply chain. These efforts led to the ongoing optimization of our business operation with gross margin increasing by about 1% year-over-year, representing consecutive year-over-year improvement since the fourth quarter of 2020. Despite COVID-19 recurrences and weak consumer spending exerting considerable pressure on our sales, we made significant progress in product innovation, channel optimization and strategic cooperation alongside the development of our one-stop IoT home solutions, further solidifying the foundation for our long-term product enhancement and branding influence."

"First, with respect to our products, we introduced a series of new AI products at our strategic new products launch event in March, including Space Pro, our all-space AI air conditioner featuring formaldehyde removal; Boss, our large-screen refrigerator with AI fitness functionality; our Royal series of AI laser interactive smart screens incorporating 4K UHD display; Super 2, our 2000G super large-flux water purifier which generates ultra-micro bubbles to remove pesticide residues; and our Royal series of AI twin-tub washing machines. Among them, the air conditioner, water purifier, and interactive smart screen came to market in the second quarter. We also introduced a series of new smart home devices, such as EyeLink, our smart lock with upgraded 3D facial recognition technology, as well as HomePad Plus, our AI screen-based control interface for managing all smart home appliances across scenarios. These new AI-equipped products provide our consumers with a superior smart home experience and have received favorable market feedback and reviews."

Mr. Chen added, "Furthermore, sales growth and product influence among our mid- to high-end products are also increasing. During the recent domestic '618' shopping festival, some of our mid- to high-end products topped the e-commerce sales charts in their respective categories, such as our Space series of air conditioners, Super series of water purifiers and 21Face AI large-screen refrigerators. Meanwhile, based on our one-stop IoT home solutions, we are accelerating the implementation of our premium bundled home solution offerings across the nation. After our offline merchants signed whole-home solution orders ranging from RMB200,000 to RMB400,000 with customers in Beijing, Guangzhou, Changsha and Kunming in the first quarter, our offline merchants in Chengdu, Zunyi, Yinchuan and some other cities followed suit, recording multiple high-end whole-home solution orders exceeding RMB200,000 and RMB300,000 in the second quarter. Our consumers' recognition and adoption of our premium AI products and our bundled home solution offerings are a testament to the success of our phased transformation into a premium brand and our investment in R&D for our AI products."

"Second, we continued to execute our 'larger store, better merchant' channel strategy. In the second quarter, we cooperated with our newly signed offline merchants and opened additional Viomi 4S and 5S flagship stores in provinces including Hunan, Anhui and Guizhou, etc. These flagship stores enhanced our 'trending technology' branding positioning through unified storefront decoration and immersive scenario experience, and helped implement our one-stop IoT home solutions."

"Third, to support the release of premium new products and our high-end brand transformation, we continued to enhance our brand promotions in the second quarter. In addition to the launch of a large number of elevator and print ads, we reached more targeted young groups by partnering with Tmall and becoming the co-sponsor of the well-known variety show 'Design Ideal Future' broadcasted on the Mango TV platform, exposing a growing audience to our immersive smart home experience across whole-home scenarios and bringing an intelligent lifestyle to more young consumers," Mr. Chen commented.

"In addition, we continued to deepen our strategic cooperation with more channels in the second quarter to promote the integrated and development of the smart home industry. In the first half of this year, we reached partnerships with JD.com, Tmall and China Telecom. We are exploring strategic cooperation with additional channels and companies to create a more convenient and smart living experience and promote the development of smart home ecology for families."

"We successfully navigated the challenges caused by the pandemic and the weak macro industry environment in the first half of the year, and made progress in developing new products and enhancing brand awareness. As we progress through 2022, we will continue to focus on product innovation and product portfolio optimization, devoting more resources to improving product competence while implementing more disciplined cost and expense control measures to lay a solid foundation for long-term healthy growth," Mr. Chen concluded.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

REVENUE

Net revenues were RMB924.2 million (US$138.0 million), compared to RMB1,658.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net revenues were in line with the Company's previous guidance. The decline was mainly due to (i) the complete cutoff of sales of Xiaomi-branded sweeper robots this year, as well as its high prior-year base for comparison, and (ii) the ongoing product portfolio adjustments in some categories.

- IoT @ Home portfolio. Revenues from IoT @ Home portfolio decreased by 54.2% to RMB524.5 million (US$78.3 million) from RMB1,146.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decline was primarily due to the complete cutoff of sales of Xiaomi-branded sweeper robots, as well as SKU adjustments for some categories.

- Home water solutions. Revenues from home water solutions decreased by 17.4% to RMB180.9 million (US$27.0 million) from RMB218.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decline was primarily due to the decreased demand of water purifiers.

- Consumables. Revenues from consumables decreased slightly by 1.9% to RMB100.3 million (US$15.0 million) from RMB102.2 million for the second quarter of 2021.

- Small appliances and others. Revenues from small appliances and others decreased by 38.1% to RMB118.5 million (US$17.7 million) from RMB191.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to the product portfolio adjustment within this category, as well as the decreased demand of small appliances products.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit was RMB204.5 million (US$30.5 million), compared to RMB351.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin increased to 22.1% from 21.2% for the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the Company's continued efforts to shift the business and product mix toward higher gross margin products, and partially offset by decreases in selling prices of some products for clean-up due to the product portfolio adjustment in the quarter.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 14.6% to RMB264.6 million (US$39.5 million) from RMB309.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to the year-over-year decrease in selling and marketing expenses.

Research and development expenses increased by 20.4% to RMB79.7 million (US$11.9 million) from RMB66.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increase in research and development experts and related salaries and expenses, as well as the increased input in new product development.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 24.6% to RMB162.0 million (US$24.2 million) from RMB214.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to the decrease in marketing expenses, partially offset by the increased expenses on advertising activities that enhance the Company's branding recognition.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 20.3% to RMB22.9 million (US$3.4 million), compared to RMB28.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in estimated allowance for accounts and notes receivables recognized in the current period.

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations was RMB55.6 million (US$8.3 million), compared to income from operations of RMB47.2 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating loss[1] was RMB49.9 million (US$7.5 million), compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB60.6 million for the second quarter of 2021.

NET LOSS

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB39.6 million (US$5.9 million), compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company of RMB46.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company[2] was RMB33.9 million (US$5.1 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company of RMB59.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

[1] "Non-GAAP operating loss" is defined as loss from operation excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" included in this press release. [2] "Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company" is defined as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" included in this press release.

BALANCE SHEET

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB816.3 million (US$121.9 million), restricted cash of RMB46.8 million (US$7.0 million), short-term deposits of RMB10.0 million (US$1.5 million) and short-term investments of RMB237.0 million (US$35.4 million), compared to RMB587.0 million, RMB35.8 million, nil and RMB828.9 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2021.

OUTLOOK

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects:

- Net revenues to be between RMB740 million and RMB840 million.

The Company estimates that the year-over-year change in revenues will be mainly due to the uncertainty pertaining to the potential effects of the COVID-19 recurrences, as well as the potential impact of overall market demand in the third quarter of 2022.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, all of which are subject to change.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com .

VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)













As of December 31,

As of June 30,



2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

US$













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

586,955

816,328

121,875 Restricted cash

35,831

46,815

6,989 Short-term deposits

-

10,000

1,493 Short-term investments

828,867

237,005

35,384 Accounts and notes receivable from third parties

(net of allowance of RMB34,385 and RMB40,849,

as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022,

respectively)

302,336

381,552

56,964 Accounts receivable from a related party (net of

allowance of RMB368 and RMB367 as of

December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022,

respectively)

320,939

320,399

47,834 Other receivables from related parties (net of

allowance of RMB104 and RMB68 as of December

31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)

88,367

59,135

8,829 Inventories

576,351

555,126

82,878 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

156,127

185,502

27,695 Long-term deposits-current portion

50,000

-

-













Total current assets

2,945,773

2,611,862

389,941













Non-current assets











Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets

27,321

33,335

4,976 Property, plant and equipment, net

145,993

200,823

29,982 Deferred tax assets

35,304

53,736

8,023 Intangible assets, net

12,176

12,578

1,878 Right-of-use assets, net

18,425

13,330

1,990 Land use rights, net

61,722

61,085

9,120 Long-term deposits-non-current portion

30,000

30,000

4,479













Total non-current assets

330,941

404,887

60,448













Total assets

3,276,714

3,016,749

450,389













Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts and notes payable

1,069,108

865,569

129,226 Advances from customers

99,632

106,955

15,968 Amount due to related parties

5,415

4,922

735 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

365,718

302,427

45,152 Income tax payables

43,343

21,227

3,169 Lease liabilities due within one year

11,312

9,855

1,471 Long-term borrowing due within one year

-

7,585

1,132 Total current liabilities

1,594,528

1,318,540

196,853













Non-current liabilities











Accrued expenses and other liabilities

7,558

8,318

1,241 Long-term borrowing

16,105

93,544

13,966 Lease liabilities

7,596

3,503

523 Total non-current liabilities

31,259

105,365

15,730













Total liabilities

1,625,787

1,423,905

212,583

VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)













As of December 31,

As of June 30,



2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity











Class A Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value;

4,800,000,000 shares authorized; 105,516,779

and 104,935,511 shares issued and outstanding as

of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)

6

6

1 Class B Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value;

150,000,000 shares authorized; 103,214,547 and

103,124,547 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022,

respectively)

6

6

1 Treasury stock

(66,668)

(73,365)

(10,953) Additional paid-in capital

1,337,281

1,354,437

202,212 Retained earnings

449,900

360,300

53,791 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(73,120)

(47,577)

(7,102)













Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

1,647,405

1,593,807

237,950













Non-controlling interests

3,522

(963)

(144)













Total shareholders' equity

1,650,927

1,592,844

237,806













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

3,276,714

3,016,749

450,389

VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022



RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net revenues:















A related party

732,875 355,076 53,011

1,318,744 623,756 93,124 Third parties

926,029 569,147 84,971

1,595,752 1,012,603 151,178 Total net revenues

1,658,904 924,223 137,982

2,914,496 1,636,359 244,302

















Cost of revenues

(1,307,072) (719,732) (107,453)

(2,297,643) (1,244,861) (185,853)

















Gross profit

351,832 204,491 30,529

616,853 391,498 58,449

















Operating expenses















Research and development expenses

(66,188) (79,691) (11,898)

(131,789) (158,746) (23,700) Selling and marketing expenses

(214,777) (161,977) (24,183)

(352,801) (320,744) (47,886) General and administrative expenses

(28,770) (22,939) (3,425)

(44,974) (39,901) (5,957)

















Total operating expenses

(309,735) (264,607) (39,506)

(529,564) (519,391) (77,543)

















Other income, net

5,070 4,501 672

6,964 7,022 1,048

















Income (loss) from operations

47,167 (55,615) (8,305)

94,253 (120,871) (18,046)

















Interest income and short-term investment income, net

8,860 761 114

15,378 7,237 1,080 Other non-operating income (loss)

(402) 612 91

231 1,199 179

















Income (Loss) before income tax expenses

55,625 (54,242) (8,100)

109,862 (112,435) (16,787)

















Income tax (expenses) credits

(9,210) 10,770 1,608

(14,069) 18,349 2,739

















Net income (loss)

46,415 (43,472) (6,492)

95,793 (94,086) (14,048)

















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-

controlling interest shareholders

341 (3,854) (575)

605 (4,485) (670)

















Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary

shareholders of the Company

46,074 (39,618) (5,917)

95,188 (89,601) (13,378)

VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022



RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary

shareholders of the Company

46,074 (39,618) (5,917)

95,188 (89,601) (13,378)

















Other comprehensive income(loss), net of tax:















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(9,873) 28,776 4,296

(5,777) 25,542 3,813

















Total comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to ordinary shareholders

of the Company

36,201 (10,842) (1,621)

89,411 (64,059) (9,565)

















Net income (loss) per ADS*















-Basic

0.66 (0.57) (0.08)

1.37 (1.29) (0.19) -Diluted

0.62 (0.57) (0.08)

1.28 (1.29) (0.19)

















Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income per ADS















-Basic

69,833,768 69,617,625 69,617,625

69,564,474 69,598,770 69,598,770 -Diluted

74,116,527 69,617,625 69,617,625

74,258,026 69,598,770 69,598,770

















Net income (loss) per share attributable

to ordinary shareholders of the Company















-Basic

0.22 (0.19) (0.03)

0.46 (0.43) (0.06) -Diluted

0.21 (0.19) (0.03)

0.43 (0.43) (0.06)

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net income per share















-Basic

209,501,303 208,852,875 208,852,875

208,693,421 208,796,309 208,796,309 -Diluted

222,349,581 208,852,875 208,852,875

222,774,079 208,796,309 208,796,309

















*Each ADS represents 3 ordinary shares.

































(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in operating expenses as follows:





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022



RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















General and administrative expenses

1,934 1,181 176

4,406 3,616 540 Research and development expenses

7,677 3,836 573

17,948 9,183 1,371 Selling and marketing expenses

3,820 670 100

7,224 1,175 175

VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022



RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















Income (loss) from operations

47,167 (55,615) (8,305)

94,253 (120,871) (18,046) Share-based compensation expenses

13,431 5,687 849

29,578 13,974 2,086

















Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

60,598 (49,928) (7,456)

123,831 (106,897) (15,960)

















Net income (loss)

46,415 (43,472) (6,492)

95,793 (94,086) (14,048) Share-based compensation expenses

13,431 5,687 849

29,578 13,974 2,086

















Non-GAAP net income (loss)

59,846 (37,785) (5,643)

125,371 (80,112) (11,962)

















Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

of the Company

46,074 (39,618) (5,917)

95,188 (89,601) (13,378) Share-based compensation expenses

13,431 5,687 849

29,578 13,974 2,086

















Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to

ordinary shareholders of the Company

59,505 (33,931) (5,068)

124,766 (75,627) (11,292)

















Non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS















-Basic

0.85 (0.49) (0.07)

1.79 (1.09) (0.16) -Diluted

0.80 (0.49) (0.07)

1.68 (1.09) (0.16)

















Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating

Non-GAAP net income per ADS















-Basic

69,833,768 69,617,625 69,617,625

69,564,474 69,598,770 69,598,770 -Diluted

74,116,527 69,617,625 69,617,625

74,258,026 69,598,770 69,598,770

















Non-GAAP net income (loss) per ordinary share















-Basic















-Diluted

0.28 (0.16) (0.02)

0.60 (0.36) (0.05)



0.27 (0.16) (0.02)

0.56 (0.36) (0.05) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

calculating Non-GAAP net income per share















-Basic

209,501,303 208,852,875 208,852,875

208,693,421 208,796,309 208,796,309 -Diluted

222,349,581 208,852,875 208,852,875

222,774,079 208,796,309 208,796,309

















Note: The non-GAAP adjustments does not have any tax impact as share-based compensation expenses are non-deductible for income tax purpose.

View original content:

SOURCE Viomi Technology Co., Ltd