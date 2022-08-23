AMZN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 6, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Amazon.com, Inc. Shareholders

AMZN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 6, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Amazon.com, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Amazon common stock between July 30, 2021, and April 28, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in AMZN:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/amazon-com-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=31038&from=4

Amazon.com, Inc. NEWS - AMZN NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Amazon.com, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company's infrastructure and fulfillment network investments substantially outpaced demand; 2) those investments were a massive, self-imposed, undue drain on Amazon's financial condition; 3) contrary to defendants' public statements and undisclosed to investors, defendants had already implemented cutbacks to Amazon's fulfillment capacity by July 2021; and 4) as a result of defendants' misrepresentations and omissions, Amazon's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Amazon you have until September 6, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Amazon securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the AMZN lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/amazon-com-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=31038&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm