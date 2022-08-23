KRYSTAL NAMES CASEY TERRELL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal , the original home of the slider in the South, recently announced that Casey Terrell has been named Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Terrell is a seasoned marketing professional with demonstrated experience in transforming B2C and B2B revenue along with visibility and operations for globally recognized brands across multiple sectors including retail, hospitality, restaurants, tech, and more. He will report to Krystal President Thomas Stager .

"We are thrilled to bring Casey on to our executive team. His extensive marketing experience, focus on innovation, and ability to cultivate cross-functional collaborations will be vital as we continue our aggressive growth plans," said Thomas Stager, President for Krystal Restaurants LLC. "Our company is continuing to evolve; we are actively adding new franchisees and opening new stores in new and existing markets. It's critical that we have a solid leadership team that can steer us into a future that best serves our customers, franchise partners, and overall enterprise."

Prior to joining Krystal, Terrell was the Head of Digital Transformation for Focus Brands. In this role, he oversaw transformation and change management for all seven brands: Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Schlotzsky's®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, Auntie Anne's®, McAlister's Deli® and Jamba®. He was responsible for collaboration and innovation company-wide across business processes, digital, technology, and organizational transformation. Prior to serving as Head of Digital Transformation, Terrell led marketing for Schlotzsky's. Focus Brands has more than 6,500 locations worldwide.

Terrell's food and beverage marketing experience also includes Head of Global Retail Marketing & Digital Transformation for Anheuser-Busch, Vice President/Head of Global Brand, U.S. Marketing & Digital Transformation for Le Pain Quotidien, International Brand Manager (2014-2015) and Manager, Integrated Marketing (2013-2014) for Outback Steakhouse, and Brand Manager for Burger King.

Before launching into his marketing career, Terrell served as a U.S Army officer. He managed a more than 90-person troop and oversaw deployment training for more than 1,000 soldiers.

Casey Terrell is working towards a Master of Science, Strategic Communications from Columbia University, and holds a Master of Business Administration, Marketing & Finance from Florida State University, and a Bachelor of Science with a double major in Systems Engineering and Art History, Philosophy & Literature from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Terrell is a member of the Innovation. He has served as a guest speaker for various professional conferences, where he shares his insights on innovation and best business practices.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but is rapidly innovating its menu and growing it's franchisee community.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their craveable menu items. The company's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List . More recently Krystal has also been named one of the "Most Craveable Burgers" was just named a "Breakout Brand" of 2022.

