Natural Sleep Product Relaxium Named an Inc 5000 Company

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep aid manufacturer Relaxium announced its new status as an Inc 5000 company. RELAXIUM®, a research-driven leading Nutraceutical Brand that's been backed by numerous clinical studies, offers non-habit-forming natural supplements that are shaking up the natural sleep aid and mood support markets. The products are formulated by Dr. Eric Ciliberti, M.D.

Every year, Inc. Magazine generates a list of the top 5,000 most successful private companies in the country based on their annual success rate. While there are a few other industry leaders that pump out a similar list, this particular compilation is known as one of the most prestigious.

The Inc. 5000, unlike other lists that are based on a company's net worth, is a renowned showcase of the most noteworthy examples of corporate development over the previous year. This powerful nod of recognition gives credit where it's due, putting it into the hands of some of the hardest-working, most talented entrepreneurs in the nation.

One of the products in the lineup, RELAXIUM® Sleep, comes at a perfect time. According to the National Institutes of Health , 50 to 70 million Americans are said to suffer from sleep disorders. "Sleeping disorders and issues are at an all-time high, and sleeping pills are no longer as trusted as they once were, for good reason," Ciliberti reportedly commented. "As such, we are delighted that our product's efficacy is being widely recognized. It's encouraging."

Dr. Ciliberti, a board-certified physician, clinical neurologist, sleep expert, and founder of The American Behavioral Research Institute, has created a line of supplements that are quickly gaining popularity as some of the most popular non-synthetic mood support products sold today.

RELAXIUM® Sleep is a sleep aid made from naturally-derived ingredients including melatonin, L-tryptophan, gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and several herbal extracts: (Ashwagandha, Valerest®, a blend of hops and valerian, Chamomile Passionﬂower). Its efficacy has been proven in clinical trials and via the response of customers, which have been universally positive. No adverse effects were reported in the study, making it a safe and effective means of repairing and restoring your natural sleep cycle.

