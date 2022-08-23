Tanger Outlets Adds New Collection of Diverse Brands to Retail Portfolio

Outlet leader's leasing strategy attracts notable lineup of differentiated and digitally native labels

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale, open-air outlet centers, today shared leasing momentum for the portfolio, reflecting a diversified lineup of new innovative brands set to capitalize on the omnichannel ecosystem. New brands arriving at Tanger centers include the recent openings of Serena & Lily (Hilton Head, SC) and Regatta Great Outdoors (Deer Park, NY) this month; as well as the openings of St. John, Crate & Barrel, and Wolford (Riverhead, NY); Salt Life (Foley, AL; Hilton Head, SC; and Rehoboth Beach, DE); and a Summersalt pop-up shop (Myrtle Beach, SC).

Building on a strong foundation of driving comparable growth that surpasses pre-pandemic sales levels for its roster of iconic brands, Tanger is now attracting a new set of differentiated brands to its portfolio – further underscoring the company's commitment to its retailers through collaboration, innovation and growth.

"Leveraging our short- and long-term leasing strategy to preserve premier locations for brands that are accretive to the portfolio, we continue to pursue novel brands that bring unmatched access to our shoppers," said Executive Vice President of Leasing Justin Stein. "These new additions cement Tanger's approach to diversifying our offerings with a focus on elevated and digitally native brands, while enhancing our footprint in categories like home décor, furniture, outdoor recreation, swimwear and shapewear."

Serena & Lily, a California-style designer furniture brand, and Regatta Great Outdoors, one of the world's most popular outdoor brands, both debuted at Tanger Outlets in August. With these key openings, Tanger continues its mission to expand and diversify its offerings to meet the current and unique demands of its most loyal customers.

Additionally, the company's strategy to support its retail partners in innovative ways led Summersalt to select Tanger as the launch partner for the swimwear company's inaugural pop-up brick-and-mortar location. Tanger enhanced Summersalt's retail launch with a special offer for TangerClub and Tanger Insider members to shop directly at summersalt.com – reflecting Tanger's increasing focus on commercializing marketing through digital transformation.

