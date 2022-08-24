August 2022 ADP National Employment Report to be Released on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: ADP Research Institute® and the Stanford Digital Economy Lab will release the August 2022 non-farm private jobs report and pay data on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The jobs report and pay insights, based on the anonymized and aggregated payroll data of over 25 million U.S. workers, offers a representative picture of the U.S. labor market each month and includes current month's non-farm private employment change and weekly job data from the previous month. ADP's new pay measure uniquely captures the salaries of the same cohort of almost 10 million individual employees over a 12-month period.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 8:15 a.m. ET

Conference Call for Media to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET: "ADP National Employment Report: Behind the Numbers"

ADP Chief Economist, Dr. Nela Richardson will provide context on the jobs report and pay data and answer questions from media during the conference call.

Journalists are invited to access the call by dialing: 1-800-675-6207

NOTE: This is an operator-assisted conference call dial-in number and there is no passcode required.

About the ADP National Employment Report:

The ADP National Employment Report is a high-frequency measure of the change in U.S. nonfarm, private employment and pay derived from actual, anonymized payroll data of client companies served by ADP, a leading provider of human capital management solutions. The report is produced by ADP Research Institute in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

The ADP National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, as part of the company's commitment to offering deeper insights of the U.S. labor market and providing businesses and governments with a source of credible and valuable information.

About the ADP Research Institute:

The ADP Research Institute delivers data-driven discoveries about the world of work and derives reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings as a unique contribution to improving the world of work and delivering actionable insights to the economy at large.

