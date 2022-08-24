GLOBIS Launches nano-MBA with AI-Powered Feedback

TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 17, the nano-MBA Program joined GLOBIS University's lineup of cutting-edge business education services. The first course, Leadership and Career Vision, will start on October 29 and run for six weeks.

The nano-MBA takes a unique approach to business education, compacting study for partial MBA credit (0.5 credits per course) which is then transferable to the Full-Time MBA or Part-Time and Online MBA programs at GLOBIS University. Students of the nano-MBA will also have limited access to the online learning platform GLOBIS Unlimited to hone skills relevant to the course.

GLOBIS nano-MBA Curriculum

The nano-MBA includes a variety of educational media to enhance the study experience: live classes, videos, comprehension exercises with AI feedback, and reflection sessions. Comprehension exercises with AI feedback were developed by GLOBIS specifically for this program, further enabling students to practice solving real-life business problems. Lecturers provide tailored feedback for deeper insights into targeted frameworks and management methodologies.

As technology accelerates business on a global scale, upskilling is more important than ever. The GLOBIS nano-MBA provides a way for future business leaders to meet this challenging new environment head on.

Course Structure

Week 1:

- Live class

- Video: Basic theory & concepts

- Comprehension exercises (with AI feedback)

- Review & reflection

Weeks 2 to 4:

- Video: Basic theory & concepts

- Video: Real-world applications

- Comprehension exercises (with AI feedback)

- Review & reflection

- Group work

Week 5:

- Comprehension exercises (with AI feedback)

- Video: Basic theory & concepts

- Video: Real-world applications

- Capstone case

- Review & reflection

- Group work

Week 6:

- Live class

- Comprehension exercises (with AI feedback)

- Review & reflection

- Group work

Pricing + Enrollment

Course fee: $350 (no enrollment fee)

Scholarship: Up to 50% of course fee*

Duration: 6 weeks

Credit: 0.5 credits

Start date: October 29, 2022

Campus: Online

More information: https://nano-mba.globis.ac.jp/courses/

* Scholarships are merit-based, allocated to students whose finances would restrict their ability to participate otherwise. Applications are a part of the main application process.

Course: Leadership and Career Vision

Faculty: Adam Gordon

Summary: Learn key concepts of leadership to help your organization and your members grow, as well as reflect on your career as a leader.

Start date: October 29, 2022

Registration deadline: October 15, 2022

Duration: October 29 to December 9, 2022

