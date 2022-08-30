Amy Zangara Named Vice President of Human Resources at Monroe Community Credit Union

MONROE, Mich., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe Community Credit Union is pleased to announce that Amy Zangara has joined their Executive Team as Vice President of Human Resources. Zangara is a life-long Monroe area resident with an accomplished career in human resources management, including over 20 years in the banking industry. Zangara brings an extensive level of strategic leadership expertise to the credit union.

Amy Zangara, VP of Human Resources

"Monroe Community Credit Union strives to be the Employer of Choice and we are extremely excited to add Amy's proven leadership and human resources acumen to our Executive Leadership Team," said Kristine Brenner, President/CEO of MCCU.

Zangara received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management from The University of Toledo and holds PHR, SHRM-CP, SHRBP Certifications.

About Monroe Community Credit Union:

MCCU is a locally owned and operated, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Monroe, MI with $330 million in assets, six banking locations and 30,000 members. MCCU's field of membership includes those who live, work, worship, or attend school in the state of Michigan and in the Ohio counties of Fulton, Lucas, or Wood. MCCU was voted Best Credit Union and Best Mortgage Lender in Monroe for 2021.

