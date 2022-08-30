MDU Resources Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

BISMARCK, N.D., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has committed its natural gas pipeline business to a near-term methane emissions intensity reduction target of 25% by 2030, compared to its 2020 levels. This commitment and other highlights of MDU Resources' environmental, social and governance efforts are included in the company's recently published sustainability report.

"Natural gas will remain a foundational fuel in the effort to achieve a cleaner energy future, and we are committed to minimizing emissions as we provide the infrastructure to transport gas to markets where it is needed," said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources.

Some additional highlights outlined in MDU Resources' 2021 Sustainability Report include:

Ceasing operations at all wholly owned coal-fired electric generation facilities, with more economical options available to supply energy to customers. This will further reduce the company's greenhouse gas emissions intensity as it makes progress toward its target of a 45% reduction from owned electric generation facilities by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

Recording all scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across the corporation, which will establish 2022 corporatewide baselines to help define reduction targets.

Joining the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge, further committing the company to diversity, equity and inclusion actions in the workplace.

Tying executive officer incentive compensation to diversity, equity and inclusion results, further encouraging management to emphasize and achieve initiatives.

MDU Resources' recently published 2021 Sustainability Report can be found at www.mdu.com/sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release includes certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release, including statements regarding emission reduction targets and future environmental, social and governance matters, are expressed in good faith and are believed by the company to have a reasonable basis. Nonetheless, actual results may differ materially from the projected results expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, refer to Item 1A — Risk Factors in MDU Resources' most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Financial Contact: Brent Miller, director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730

