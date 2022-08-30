Numerix Announces Acquisition by Genstar Capital

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerix, the leader in capital markets risk management technology, today announced that it has been acquired by Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries.

(PRNewsfoto/Genstar Capital) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1996, Numerix has over 19 offices, 225 clients and 90 partners across more than 26 countries. Numerix – which pioneered and is the leader of the multi-asset class pricing market – is recognized across the industry for its many breakthroughs in quantitative research.

Numerix is proud of its reputation for being able to price and manage risk for any derivative instrument – vanillas to the most sophisticated exotic products – in addition to the entire spectrum of fixed income securities.

"We are excited to begin the next phase of our future growth with our new partners at Genstar Capital. For over 20 years, we have worked tirelessly to provide the most sophisticated analytic and technology solutions available to capital market participants across the globe," said Steven O'Hanlon, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Numerix. "We've always had a clear vision for the organization. Together with Genstar and their long track record in the financial services and software industries, we look forward to expanding our footprint across the entire value chain in the front-to-risk market providing even greater value to our customers."

Tony Salewski, Managing Director of Genstar, said, "Numerix has built a premier reputation as an innovative company with leading analytics and workflow solutions in the front-to-risk market. Our partnership with Steven and the Numerix management team will supplement their strong organic growth with strategic acquisitions that expand the company's significant value proposition."

Scott Niehaus, Director of Genstar, added, "Numerix is capitalizing on several macro tailwinds including the digital transformation of capital markets, continued complex regulatory requirements and substantial market volatility across asset classes and geographies. We are excited about the partnership with the Numerix management team as they help new and existing customers navigate these challenges."

Designed for the next evolution of institutional trading and risk operations, Numerix shaped, defined and is the leader of a new market – front-to-risk – with its cloud native, real-time and analytically consistent product offerings. Since 2018, Numerix's mission critical technology supports decision making from pre-trade price discovery through XVA trading, market and counterparty credit risk management across all asset classes. Its award-winning software is utilized across the spectrum of capital market institutions including banks, broker dealers as well as a range of buy-side institutions, including insurance firms, hedge funds, pension funds and asset managers.

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to Numerix. RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Genstar. Additional terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About Numerix

Numerix (www.numerix.com) is the leading provider of innovative capital markets technology solutions and real-time intelligence applications for trading and risk management. Numerix is dedicated to driving a more open, fintech-oriented, digital financial services market. Built upon a 20+ year analytical foundation of deep practical knowledge, experience and IT understanding, Numerix is uniquely positioned in the financial services ecosystem to help its users reimagine operations, modernize business processes and capture profitability.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $35 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries.

Numerix Contact:

Jim Jockle

Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 646-898-1263

Email: jjockle@numerix.com

Genstar Contact:

Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genstar Capital