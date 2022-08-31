Browne Family Vineyards Continues Relationship with Husky Athletics as a 2022 Proud Partner of Husky Football

Partnership Further Strengthens the Brand's Relationship with Seattle Community

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Browne Family Vineyards announced today it is continuing its relationship with Husky Athletics as a proud partner for the duration of the 2022 University of Washington football season. This partnership further reinforces the brand's support for its Pacific Northwest roots, joining the Seattle Mariners, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seattle Symphony and a number of other proud local partners.

"At Browne Family, we strive to support our local athletes and community, making this continued collaboration with my alma mater and beloved huskies a dream come true," said proprietor Andrew Browne. Browne Family Vineyards was created by Andrew as a tribute to his family. As one of the leading producers of premium Washington State wine, the world-class winemaking team primarily sources grapes from estate vineyards throughout the Columbia Valley.

Pours of the Northwest's highest rated and best-selling Browne Family Vineyards' wines will be available in select areas throughout the stadium:

Bitner Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

Bitner Estate Chardonnay

Bitner Estate Grenache Rose

Bitner Estate Sauvignon Blanc

Brut Rose

Heritage Chardonnay

Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon

Heritage Pinot Noir

Tribute Red Blend

Those attending Husky Stadium are encouraged to celebrate the start of the season at the Browne Family Vineyard's tasting rooms in Seattle, Tacoma and Walla Walla. Now through the end of September, visit one of Browne Family's tasting rooms and mention Husky Athletics to receive a complimentary flight with any purchase of a full price one.

About Browne Family Vineyards

Browne Family Vineyards is a family-owned winery committed to world-class wine production in the heart of Walla Walla, Washington. Inspired by the greatness of one man, William Bitner Browne, late grandfather of proprietor Andrew Browne, the winery is a dream that has been many years in the making. Every decision made — from the vineyard to the bottle — reflects a commitment to premium Washington State wine of exceptional quality and assures cellar-worthy vintages that stand the test of time.

Browne Family Vineyards is dedicated to building meaningful relationships with our customers and partners through innovative new wines, exciting collaborations, and customer nirvana. Visit www.brownefamilyvineyards.com or follow them on Instagram @brownefamilyvineyards.

