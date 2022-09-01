ASPCA Providing Urgent Care for Hundreds of Large-Breed Dogs Rescued from Alleged Cruelty in Nevada

At the request of Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, the ASPCA is assisting with emergency sheltering, forensic exams, legal assistance, and medical and behavioral support for nearly 300 Caucasian Shepherds, including puppies and pregnant dogs

PAHRUMP, Nev., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the request of the Nye County Sheriff, the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is urgently mobilizing to provide much-needed assistance with the care of nearly 300 dogs, primarily Caucasian Shepherds including puppies and pregnant dogs, who were rescued from alleged cruelty in Pahrump, Nev.

"When the ASPCA received an urgent request to support the Nye County Sheriff and staff with this case, it was clear immediate intervention was necessary to ensure these animals, who appeared to be neglected and suffering from serious medical issues, could be moved to safety so they can receive much-needed care," said Teresa Ladner, senior director of investigations for the ASPCA. "The ASPCA's priority is to prevent and respond to animal cruelty nationwide, and we're grateful to be in a position where we could mobilize quickly to assist these animals. We thank the Nye County Sheriff's Office for intervening and recognizing the need for assistance so we can work together to bring an end to this horrific situation."

The ASPCA is assisting with evidence collection and crime scene processing, legal assistance, forensics exams, daily care, and providing medical and behavioral support for the large-breed dogs. The ASPCA is also providing much-needed supplies to support the emergency sheltering operation, including additional food and kennels to augment what has already been donated by the public.

"We are grateful for the support of the ASPCA and are working around the clock to ensure these dogs receive the best care. The support from the ASPCA will augment the tireless hours my staff has already put in and will ensure a positive resolution. I appreciate the outpouring of support from the public and organizations locally and nationwide, and we could not have gotten this far without the donations," said Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.

Animal cruelty charges have been filed based on evidence collected by the Nye County Sheriff's Office. Criminal charges resulting from this case are being prosecuted by the Nye County District Attorney's Office. The ASPCA is also providing investigative and legal assistance to further support the investigation and prosecution and to ensure the best legal outcome for these animals.

The ASPCA's response efforts have been made possible thanks to the generous support of the Alex & Elisabeth Lewyt Charitable Trust. The ASPCA deploys nationally to assist local authorities in animal cruelty cases including animal fighting, hoarding, and puppy mills. It also provides local communities with resources including grant funding, training, and subject matter expertise to effectively assist animals during cruelty and disaster situations.

