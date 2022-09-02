Several Kia Models Recognized as Top Performers in Their Respective Segments

Kia earned first-place and top-ranked honors in MotorTrend's Ultimate Car Rankings for the second half of 2022

Nine different Kia models across various categories were recognized, including the award-winning 2022 EV6 and 2023 Telluride, along with several other electrified vehicles

MotorTrend updates Ultimate Car Rankings list twice a year; award criteria based on over 70 years of testing expertise as well as scores in safety, value and more

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine Kia models were recognized in MotorTrend's Ultimate Car Rankings for the second half of 2022. More than half of the podium winners are electrified vehicles, including the crowd favorite 2022 EV6, which took the top spot in the Electric SUV category.

Kia earns top honors in MotorTrend’s Ultimate Car Rankings (PRNewswire)

"With so many of Kia's podium award winners hybrids or EVs, electrified vehicles are clearly becoming a strong suit for the brand," said Buyer's Guide Director Zach Gale. "From the superb Sportage Hybrid to the sporty EV6, Kia has made its presence felt in MotorTrend's Ultimate Car Rankings."

The 2023 Telluride, 2022 Rio Sedan, and Rio Hatchback, came in first place in the 3-row SUV, subcompact sedan, and subcompact hatchback segments, respectively. Bolstering Kia's stable of electrified vehicles, the 2022 Niro1, Sportage Hybrid and Sorento Hybrid took second place in the Compact Hybrid Hatch, Compact Hybrid SUV, and 3-Row Hybrid SUV segments, respectively.

"We are honored so many of our vehicles have been recognized, especially the EV6, which continues to reaffirm its leadership status among an impressive field of electrified competitors," said Steve Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "While these rankings reinforce our advancement in electrification thus far, we'll only become more formidable as our 'Plan S' strategy continues to unfold."

MotorTrend's Ultimate Car Rankings launched in 2020 to help the average car buyer better understand their options. Using its long-running Car, Truck and SUV of the Year award programs as a foundation, the ranking system evaluates how a car drives, long-term value, safety, efficiency, driving range, technology, and more. For more details on MotorTrend's Ultimate Car Rankings, visit https://www.motortrend.com/cars/

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

1 Niro placed second in a segment of two vehicles

