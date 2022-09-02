XT.COM Adds Trading Support for ZILLION (ZAX) With Tether Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ZILLION (ZAX) token will soon be listed on XT.COM as a ZAX/USDT trading pair. The token is officially available for trading on September 1, 2022 (UTC), at 10:00 (UTC). Enthusiastic crypto traders will soon be given the option to enhance the ZAX token trading on the platform.

The community audience of both XT.COM and ZILLION will be enticed into trading the ZAX. The listing is also a remarkable opportunity for everyone to explore trading the token for the first time on the exchange. The deposit option has been opened, allowing users to go ahead and deposit their crypto assets and start trading when the listing goes live.

ZAX is a utility token and governance currency of the Zillion Aakar Xo platform, built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The token gives users access to all the products and services in the ZILLION ecosystem. Holding ZAX allows users to fully participate exclusively in the platform. Additionally, the token frequently has transparency in its operation principles and it is safe to use. The majority of companies and trending brands of automobiles have been integrated with the token.

On September 2, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC), the withdrawal option of ZAX will be made available to all participants who will be trading the token.

About ZILLION Zillion Aakar Xo (ZAX)

Zillion Aakar Xo is a comprehensive cryptocurrency platform with a clear vision designed to be a community-governed decentralized ecosystem of crypto services to remove third-party network charges. The platform's native currency ZAX, which was built on top of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), is used to pay transaction fees on the Zillion Aakar Xo ecosystem.

In the Zillion Aakar Xo ecosystem, ZAX is also used to give governance voting rights to the Zillion community participants to make an informed decision in the platform's infrastructure process. Furthermore, Zax makes it possible for businesses and consumers to communicate directly and instantly with one another, as well as for services to be delivered and low-cost cryptocurrency payments to be processed.

Website: https://zillionxo.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZillionXO

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com