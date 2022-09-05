InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Ramp for Homes & Businesses (OCC-1614)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide home and business owners with an improved entry ramp that can be utilized when needed," said an inventor, from Riverside, Calif., "so I invented the ELECTRIC RAMP. My design would eliminate the need to struggle with stairs and it would offer an alternative to installing large and cumbersome full-time ramps."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to access a home or business without using steps. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional ramps. As a result, it enhances safety, convenience and accessibility and it could help to reduce struggles, strain and potential accidents. The invention features a compact and collapsible design that is easy to operate and use so it is ideal for households, businesses, individuals who utilize wheelchairs, elderly individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1614, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp