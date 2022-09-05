InventHelp Inventors Develop Useful & Fashionable Accessories for Smokers (CLM-551)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an attractive accessory for holding a cigarette to help prevent the fingers from becoming discolored and burned," said one of two inventors, from Columbus, Ohio, "so we invented the BLUNT PINCHER/ BLUNT SPLITTER. Our design would also eliminate the need to split the paper of a cigarette or cigarillo with your fingernails."

The patent-pending invention provides useful and fashionable accessories for tobacco and marijuana smokers. In doing so, it offers a stylish alternative to conventional cigarette or roach clips. As a result, it eliminates the need to hold a cigarette between the fingers. It also enables the user to easily cut the paper or wrap around a cigarette. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

