MEDIA ADVISORY: Chrysler Brand Press Conference at 2022 Detroit Auto Show

Chrysler brand will host a press conference and vehicle unveiling in the Spirit of Detroit plaza on Tues., Sept. 13, 2022 , at 6 p.m. ET

Press conference scheduled on eve of media day for the 2022 Detroit Auto Show

Chris Feuell , Chrysler brand CEO, and Ralph Gilles , head of design, Stellantis, will deliver remarks during the press conference

Chrysler brand will host a press conference and unveil a special-edition Chrysler vehicle on Tuesday, September 13 on the eve of media day for the first-ever, indoor/outdoor Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place and Hart Plaza hosted by the North American International Auto Show.

WHERE:

Spirit of Detroit Plaza, 2 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48226

WHO:

Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer, Stellantis

For interview requests, please contact Dave Elshoff, david.elshoff@stellantis.com

Ralph Gilles, head of design, Stellantis

For interview requests, please contact Dianna Gutierrez, dianna.gutierrez@stellantis.com

WHEN:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 6 p.m. Eastern

MEDIA RSVP:

Valid 2022 Detroit Auto Show media credentials are required to enter the Chrysler press conference area in the Spirit of Detroit Plaza.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented nearly 40 years ago. Pacifica delivers an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling along with the most standard safety features in the industry and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Pacifica is also the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of accessible luxury, with iconic and elegant design, world-class performance, efficiency and quality. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

