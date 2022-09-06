MoistureShield® Introduces New Catalina Color to Meridian™ Line of Capped Composite Decking

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield, a signature composite decking brand at Oldcastle APG, introduces new Catalina to its Meridian™ capped composite decking line, a soft "greige" shade reminiscent of aged shiplap, to easily match today's architectural styles. Greige is a combination of gray and beige, which has become popular in recent years for interiors and named a color of the year by leading decor brands.

"Complementing a wide range of trending aesthetics, Catalina's neutral greige tone can easily be enhanced with fabrics and textures as the perfect palette for any outdoor living space," said Matthew Bruce, VP of Sales, MoistureShield. "Featuring MoistureShield's CoolDeck® and TruTexture™ surface technologies, Catalina delivers the visual appeal of weathered wood decking with the benefits of comfort and long-term performance."

Available nationally as an accessible upgrade from wood decking materials, Meridian's Catalina features MoistureShield's TruTexture Surface to offer the superior scratch resistance of a capped composite with a natural wood-grain finish and reduced pattern repetition for an authentic wood aesthetic.

Other Meridian premium colors include Citadel, a cool Atlantic gray with a subtle patina; Shoreside, a subtly variegated golden sandy blonde; and Mariner, a timeless dark brown with rich undertones. Along with Catalina, MoistureShield's Citadel and Shoreside include MoistureShield's industry-first, proprietary CoolDeck® technology. CoolDeck minimizes heat absorption by up to 35% compared to traditional capped composite boards in a similar color for a more comfortable outdoor living space.

As with all MoistureShield deck products, Meridian features the proprietary Solid Core manufacturing process for protection against moisture absorption, warping, rotting, and damage from insects. It is well-suited for installation in the ground, on the ground or underwater. Meridian is offered in square edge and grooved 1x5.4 deck boards and in 12', 16', and 20' lengths.

MoistureShield decking is proven in the field for 30 years with zero structural failures and is backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty for all decking series. Learn more at https://www.moistureshield.com/products/composite-decking/meridian/

About MoistureShield

MoistureShield is a signature composite decking brand at Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, that utilizes protective cap, color and surface technologies to create an innovative product with a natural wood look and the ability to withstand impact and water submersion. The brand's CoolDeck® Technology was an industry-first, delivering a solution to deck surface heat absorption. Visit www.MoistureShield.com.

