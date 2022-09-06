SymphonyAI Industrial Launches Batch 360™ and Vision 360™ for high-quality manufacturing production

AI-based software delivers actionable insights for manufacturers to optimize and maintain production output quality

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI Industrial announced today the launch of two new AI-based processes and performance software solutions to improve manufacturing output and quality. Batch 360, a process performance and optimization solution, and Vision 360, a computer vision solution, use next-generation predictive intelligence to help manufacturers achieve accuracy and efficiency from assembly line processes to individual machines. These solutions apply to a broad range of manufacturing processes, including discrete and batch continuous applications.

Improving quality while lowering costs

Batch 360 is a solution that helps manufacturers maintain high-quality production batches within tighter specifications and lowers costs. Through an Al-driven multivariate model that harnesses and analyzes all available manufacturing data – including imagery, metrology, logs, and time-series data – Batch 360 delivers actionable insights that maximize production. Using domain-specific rules and failure modes effect analysis (FMEA), Batch 360 helps facilitate the production of a "golden batch" by providing manufacturers with set point recommendations based upon dynamic operating conditions.

Computer vision for automated quality inspection

Vision 360 combines image-based AI with deep learning models to enhance individual manufacturing machine inspection accuracy. Using the latest advantages of GPU computing, Vision 360 analyzes and organizes an incoming stream of visual data to detect anomalies and provide insights, trends, and forecasts that operators can use to tune and adjust for yield and quality during the manufacturing process. With real-time clustering, classification, and forecasting of key KPIs, Vision 360 provides early identification of potential problem areas and continuously steers production to operate at its highest point of efficiency.

"Process and discrete manufacturers are under tremendous pressure to ensure that plants are running as efficiently as possible," said Dominic Gallello, CEO of SymphonyAI Industrial. "Batch 360 and Vision 360 combine our deep knowledge of the plant floor with all the benefits that IIoT and AI can deliver to provide our customers with faster and more accurate decisions during the manufacturing process. The results for our early users have been terrific."

Batch 360 and Vision 360 will be supported on the SymphonyAI Industrial MOM 360 platform. Launched in May, MOM 360 is a software-only manufacturing execution system (MES) system that connects machines and data operations across a global network of plants to help optimize data-driven processes at an enterprise scale.

SymphonyAI Industrial

SymphonyAI Industrial, a SymphonyAI vertical, is an innovator in industrial insight, accelerating autonomous plant operations. The industry-leading Eureka AI/IoT platform and industrial optimization solutions connect tens of thousands of assets and workflows in manufacturing plants globally and process billions of data points daily, pushing new plateaus in operational intelligence.

Digital manufacturing composable enterprise MOM/MES solutions can be operational in 90 days to connect devices, processes, people, and systems with harmonizing plant automation and control.

Plant performance applications span asset predictive maintenance and process health and optimization, maintaining high availability of equipment, extending the life of capital assets, and reducing process variability.

Connected worker solutions mobilize people to handle complex processes with human-driven procedure and instruction support, using a combination of glasses, smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

SymphonyAI Industrial solutions provide high value to users by driving variability out of processes and optimizing operations for throughput, yield, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI businesses have many leading enterprises as clients in each of these industries. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly, approaching 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.

PR contact: Nicole Katzin – nicole@galestrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE SymphonyAI Industrial