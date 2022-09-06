Tupperware Names Douglas Lane as Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global consumer products company, announced today that Douglas Lane has joined the Company as Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy, effective today.

Douglas joins with more than 30 years of experience in the investor relations space following branded consumer product consumer companies as a sell-side equity research analyst, with a specialization in the direct selling industry.

Most recently, Douglas served as Founder, Principal and Director of Research for Lane Research LLC, a boutique Independent Equity Research Provider to Institutional Investors. Launched in 2016, coverage launched on major direct selling brands, including Tupperware, Avon, Herbalife and Nu Skin. Lane Research was Starmine's #1 stock picker and #2 earnings estimator in 2019 for Personal Products.

"We are pleased to have Douglas join us as we begin to see our omnichannel strategy come to life as a key component to our turnaround strategy," said Miguel Fernandez, CEO of Tupperware. "Given his knowledge and experience in the industry, we know he understands both the direct selling and the consumer side of our business, and we feel that his leadership in this area will be critical to delivering shareholder value."

Prior to Lane Research, Douglas co-founded Kristin Lane Agency LLC, a brand marketing agency, where he achieved several impressive accomplishments such as coordinating a partnership between Carnival Cruise Line and the NFL. Before that, Douglas served as a Managing Director at Jefferies & Company, Inc. where he led consumer products equity research efforts.

As Vice President of Internal Relations and Strategy for Tupperware, Douglas will lead the development of the company's business strategy and interface with the investment community. Additionally, Douglas is responsible for collaborating with the executive leadership team and Board of Directors to articulate the strategic direction of the Company, including capital allocation, business expansion into new channels and categories, and total shareholder value target setting.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP ) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The company distributes its products into nearly 70 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Investors: Douglas Lane, douglaslane@tupperware.com

Media: Cameron Klaus, cameronklaus@tupperware.com , 407.371.9784

