Build Your Own Treat: Frankford Candy and LUNCHABLES™ Team Up to Introduce Gummy LUNCHABLES Cracker Stackers and Pepperoni Pizza Kit

Available nationwide, Gummy LUNCHABLES are an imaginative twist on the beloved, buildable lunchtime snack

PHILADELPHIA and PITTSBURGH and CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankford Candy, the leader in the licensed confections and gifts industry, is teaming up with Kraft Heinz to bring a lunchtime favorite to the candy aisle with the launch of Gummy LUNCHABLES Cracker Stackers and Gummy LUNCHABLES Pepperoni Pizza Kit. Available nationwide now at Five Below stores, Amazon.com and FrankfordCandy.com, the new Gummy LUNCHABLES will be rolling out at other retailers nationwide in the coming months.

"Consumers are increasingly interested in experiences with favorite food brands that they can share with family and friends, and gummy candy is on fire right now," said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. "LUNCHABLES is an iconic brand that was the first to allow people to build and eat a meal their own way. We're excited to give consumers a new way to experience the brand. We think consumers will find that Gummy LUNCHABLES are just as fun to play with as they are to indulge in."

The Gummy LUNCHABLES are a shareable, fruit-flavored reimagination of the original LUNCHABLES products. The 6.2-ounce package of Gummy LUNCHABLES Cracker Stackers feature eight gummy crackers and two "slices" each of gummy pepperoni, gummy ham, gummy Swiss cheese and gummy cheddar cheese – enough to build four cracker stacker sandwiches.

The Gummy LUNCHABLES Pepperoni Pizza Kit comes in a shareable 6.3-ounce package. Each kit includes three gummy pizza crusts, 12 gummy mozzarella cheese shreds, 15 gummy pepperoni slices and one liquid pizza sauce packet – enough to build three pizzas.

Both varieties of Gummy LUNCHABLES candy are available at a suggested retail price of $5.

"LUNCHABLES is committed to fueling kids' creativity and inspiring them to explore the limits of their imaginations," said Samantha Mills, associate director of brand communications, LUNCHABLES. "The new Gummy LUNCHABLES provide families a completely new way to imagine, build and share together. At LUNCHABLES, we believe playing with food is something to be celebrated, and there's no pairing more fun than gummy candy and everyone's favorite buildable snack."

The Gummy LUNCHABLES candies are the latest introduction of the Kraft Heinz gummies lineup from Frankford Candy. All Kraft Heinz gummy snacks are available at Five Below stores, Amazon.com and FrankfordCandy.com, with additional retailers to be announced.

Consumers should be on the lookout for other seasonal varieties of Kraft Heinz gummies coming soon.

About Frankford Candy

Founded in 1947, Frankford Candy has evolved into the largest marketer of licensed confections and gifts in the United States. The company partners with the most respected companies in the entertainment and food industry to bring iconic brands into the candy aisle. For more information on Frankford Candy and its products, visit FrankfordCandy.com, and follow Frankford Candy on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the latest new items.

About the Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at the Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

