Evogene to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) (the "Company", "Evogene"), a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize life-science product discovery and development across multiple market segments, announced today that Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and CEO, will attend virtually and present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Hybrid Conference, 2022, taking place from September 12-14, 2022, in New York and also in a virtual format.

Mr. Haviv's presentation will focus on Evogene's disruptive technologies, its AI engines for biologic product discovery and development, and the ecosystem of product-focused subsidiaries and partnerships it has built around its technologies. The presentation will be available from the H.C. Wainwright conference website from 7am ET on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Mr. Haviv will also be available for 1-1 meetings with current and prospective investors via video conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Interested investors are welcome to contact Evogene's Investor Relations team whose contact details are below, or for H.C. Wainwright clients, schedule meetings directly via the conference's online meeting platform.

Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique technological engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, Evogene's main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by Ag Plenus Ltd. and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd. For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.

