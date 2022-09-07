A Leading Healthcare venture capital fund NGT Healthcare2 welcomes Arieli Capital as a Partner

NGT's fund will invest $100 million in breakthrough early-stage biotech and medical technologies

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arieli Capital joins NGT Healthcare2 ("NGT"), a health-tech venture capital fund based in Nazareth, as a Partner. The second fund will allow NGT to invest around $100 million in breakthrough technologies from academic and medical institutions, with an emphasis on promoting entrepreneurship within the Arab community.

"We at Arieli Capital believe in promoting technologies that have the potential to improve the lives of millions of people around the world," said Or Haviv, Partner and Head of Global Innovation at Arieli Capital. "We are confident that our past performance in biotechnology investments, successful track-record of licensing and commercialization of therapeutics and leading multiple global innovation programs will add unique value to NGT and to its portfolio companies."

"Arieli's investment along with others will allow us to invest in approximately 25 additional early-stage start-up companies and 16 'year zero' projects (pre-incubator, academic projects). We will continue to provide significant support for our portfolio companies after the initial investment period to lead their success," said Nizar Mishael, a Managing Partner at NGT. "We are happy to have Arieli Capital join us as a Partner, which expands our extensive network of connections. Together with Arieli, the fund will aim to be active in all future funding rounds of the companies, which will provide significant added value to the entire portfolio after the incubator period."

About Arieli Capital:

Arieli Capital is a US-based holding and investment company with offices in New York, Tel Aviv and London. Arieli Capital's hands on and holistic ability along with a growth strategy provides technology companies with a wide spectrum of resources and services. Ariel Capital identifies, develops and commercializes selected technology assets and platforms. Additionally, Arieli Capital is a trusted partner of governments, financial institutions, industry brands and funds to lead cutting-edge global start-up acceleration programs, investment bootcamps and innovation centers across the globe.

About NGT Healthcare2:

Established in August 2021, NGT aims to invest and assist in the growing of cutting-edge start-up companies in the field of bio convergence, biotechnology and medical devices whilst creating social impact focusing on Arab entrepreneurship. NGT's first fund established 23 groundbreaking medical companies. The second fund with $100 million will invest in approximately 25 additional early-stage start-up companies and 16 'year zero' projects.

