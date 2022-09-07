Open House to Showcase New Epicenter of Jtown's Graphic Art Scene at LEED Platinum Development Named Exhibit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhibit at Jtown, a new mixed-use residential development by LandForge and Triminia Pacific, is hosting an open house on Friday evening, September 9th, to showcase the nexus between contemporary art and the modern residential experience. The Exhibit development now anchors the longstanding Japantown art scene with nearly 10,000 square feet of community-facing mural and sculpture grounds in a parklike setting. Exhibit is also the new headquarters of Empire Seven Studios (E7S), a Bay Area art gallery, creative production house, and curator of San Jose Walls. E7S now adds the distinction of artist-in-residence for the Exhibit at Jtown residential community.

Exhibit at Jtown is hosting an open house on Friday, Sept. 9 to showcase the new mixed-use property. (PRNewswire)

"We're extremely excited about Exhibit – not only as a modern multifamily dwelling in one of our great communities but as a cultural contributor through its visceral art experience," says San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. With its six-story murals, art sculptures, hand-formed experiential lighting elements, and the 40-foot bonsai tree at the entrance, Exhibit at Jtown is an inspiring organic connection to the Japantown neighborhood. Every interactive, experiential touch point at Exhibit was created in collaboration with passionate design professionals, artists, city officials, and production consultants. "The development team's objective was to create a perfect balance between a staged and an organic presentation," says Juan Carlos Araujo of E7S. "Collaborating with them to this end, we have created something special, something stable, and something we are proud to be a part of for this next chapter in our artistic journey."

Arriving home at Exhibit pulls residents through the place-making architectural and innovative public experience. The entry plaza is grounded by a striking crepe myrtle tree, set back from the streetscape, and surrounded by multi-story glass elements offering a glimpse of large format canvas art and active common spaces in the structure's upper levels. The museum-like, naturally lit corridors incorporate future gallery walls for the planned growth of the building's permanent collection. Amenitized circulation spaces provide residents a unique experience of one's home meant to "exhibit" their lifestyle and expressive sensibilities. The 97 total residences at Exhibit include nearly 40 distinctive 1-to-4-bedroom floor plans. Each of these offers layouts blending artistic countenance and modern silicon-valley living. Inside each residence, attention to design is seen in carefully positioned lighting, fixtures, European-inspired finishes, view angles to maximize privacy, and an ever-present connection to natural light. Residential layouts promote not just living, but dwelling for a variety of resident needs frequently overlooked by functional floorplans born of an efficiency above-all-else mentality.

Exhibit responsibly embraces green features as part of its sustainability objectives. Incorporating an advanced solar array feeding a whole building battery backup system, Exhibit can keep key building functions and essential remote fiber optic internet connectivity running throughout planned and unplanned power interruptions. Solar is also used to charge EVs in individual parking spaces and to allow for car retrieval from its state-of-the-art semi-autonomous mechanical parking system. Along with water reuse strategies and a high emphasis on indoor air quality, this dedication to environmentally friendly construction has allowed Exhibit to achieve an elusive LEED Platinum certification, the U.S. Green Building Council's most rigorous, rare, and highest honor. Speaking on the complexities of this project, Darin Zwick, president of Zwick Construction, reflects on Exhibit's challenges and unique aspects and expresses his confidence that "Exhibit will become an icon in the surrounding area built to last and perform at the highest level as an innovative smart building. Zwick appreciates its close working relationship with the development team and is proud to be part of turning their impressive vision for this project into reality."

Residents will benefit from smart integration elements like keyless building-wide access, AI thermostats, residential appliances, and wireless connectivity to monitors and fitness equipment throughout the amenity spaces. Other notable amenities include:

An indoor/outdoor connected Commons lounge inclusive of user-configurable seating, outdoor cooking and dining, party hosting, viewing, and daily beverage centers

A Sky Deck with integrated seating and careful sunlight screening to create an ambidextrous work/play environment

A crafted Work Loft co-working space with private sound booths, a work zone, and a huddle room complete with low-barrier, high-tech peripheral connectivity

A Fitness Studio and Fitness Loft boasting top-notch strength, plyo, and cardio equipment in dedicated zones in a volume space with expansive floor-to-ceiling glass. Low-barrier, high-tech personal device connectivity enables users to bring their preferred fitness subscription to the studio for a customized exercise experience

A dedicated top-floor Gallery rotating pieces from Exhibit's permanent collections as well as art curated from Empire Seven Studios and other resident-driven shows

Ample bike parking, a dog run, and a resident-accessible utility room

Multiple outdoor fire pits, landscape furnishings, and gathering spaces

The Exhibit team worked closely with the City of San Jose Parks Department, HMH Landscape, the Japantown Art Association, and the broader Jtown community to create its publicly accessible exterior grounds. LandForge President Derek Allen recounts, "Proactively engaging with the community throughout the design and construction process has been key to creating a development which improves the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. We strive to build places people love, and we hope to introduce catalytic design and use elements which enable a better life experience for all who are touched by our developments. Along with development team partners Collin Eckles, Michel Jreissati, and Neal Yung, we certainly believe this to be the case at Exhibit. We collectively hope the community sees this project as a valuable contribution to the Jtown urban fabric." In addition to the art-focused exterior grounds, developers also worked with the Japantown historical community to place commemorative historical benches along the expanded public sidewalk. Developers collaborated early on with the Chinese Historical & Cultural Project to complete a full archeological dig that recovered artifacts and historical items donated to the City. To help commemorate the events of late 19th-century Chinese immigration in what was then known as Highlandville, a historical monument placard has been placed just outside the northmost grounds' Moon Gate to ensure the significance of this site is never forgotten. Additional collaborations include working with local maker Nicolas James to carve furniture from the 100-year-old beams used in the site's previous, dilapidated industrial building.

Building murals, large-scale sculptures, and lighting elements on site, in addition to framed and mounted original art inside the building, feature seminal works by the following artists and studios:

Juan Carlos Araujo of Empire Seven Studios; of Empire Seven Studios; www.empiresevenstudios.com

Andrew Shoultz ; www.andrewshoultz.com

Amy Sol ; www.amysol.com

Roan Victor; www.roanvictor.com

Gary Vlasic of V. Project; of V. Project; www.v-project.co

Yoshi 47, www.yoshi47.com

Taki Kitamura of State of Grace, of State of Grace, www.stateofgracetattoo.com

Nicholaus James Dalton ; www.njdart.com

LandForge and Triminia Pacific worked with KTGY Design, HMH, Studio 4D, developURBAN, UMOCA, Zwick Construction, Greystar, and many other critical team members to create the engaging, meaningful, and visually stimulating living experience at Exhibit. Financing commitments were provided in part by Guardian Life Insurance Company of America and the Cherng Family Trust (CFT). "CFT is a long-term holder of real estate that cares deeply about making a difference in the communities in which we invest. We are highly selective when choosing partners and are confident that this meaningful development led by this project team will positively impact the future of this vibrant community." – Steven C. Walton, Managing Director.

Japantown San Jose, a pedestrian-centric neighborhood near downtown San Jose is in the heart of Silicon Valley. Exhibit has immediate access to a rich living experience in this century-old diverse, welcoming, and personable community. The whole of Bay Area living is easily accessed via nearby public light rail and other transit options. Exhibit is less than ten minutes from San Jose Mineta International Airport by car.

All members of the community and public are invited to attend the Open House at 5:30 pm following an invitation-only ceremony. The open house will include an art tour, architectural Q&A, and showings of the development spaces and residences.

For leasing information or to schedule a tour, please visit www.exhibitjtown.com or call 833-680-0889. Exhibit at Jtown is professionally managed by Greystar.

