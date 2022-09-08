American College of Education® Board of Trustees Names Geordie Hyland President & CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Education (ACE) board of trustees named longtime education executive Geordie Hyland as its new President and Chief Executive Officer today. Hyland will take office on October 4, 2022.

American College of Education (PRNewswire)

Hyland brings more than 20 years of experience with businesses in the K-12 and higher education markets. Most recently, Hyland served as an Executive Vice President at Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), where he oversaw its Online Education division and clinical campus as well as its continuing medical education (CME) division and workforce development initiatives. UMA is a leading healthcare education and training institution that has more than 72,000 alumni. It currently has more than 10,000 online and 30,000 continuing education students nationwide. Hyland succeeds Dr. Shawntel Landry, who completes a remarkable and transformative 13-year tenure with ACE, in which she grew the current student population to over 8,000.

"We believe Geordie is an excellent fit for ACE because of his unique skillset, deep professional experience in education services and his sincere mission to serve traditional and non-traditional students in their higher education endeavors," said board of trustee's chair, Dr. Jeri Nowakowski.

"I'm honored to accept this role at ACE and to join a mission driven team that is really making a positive impact by offering high-quality, affordable and accessible online programs to educators, healthcare and business professionals. ACE's degree programs can help strengthen human capital in key areas where huge labor shortages exist right now," said Hyland.

Prior to his role at UMA, Hyland served as a Vice President of Private School Academic Services at K12 Inc. (now called Stride Inc.) in Herndon, VA. Before K12, he worked at Blackboard in Washington, D.C. where he started a Development Education business unit. Hyland's experience early in his career includes playing hockey professionally, working at Google and founding a charitable company which provided athletic and mentoring opportunities in underserved communities in the UK.

Hyland is a graduate of Harvard University, where he received a bachelor's degree in English and American literature as well as a master's in business administration from Harvard Business School. He also received a master's degree in industrial relations and personnel management from The London School of Economics and Political Science.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, health care and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 70 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

Media contact:

Catherine Masri

catherine.masri@hkstrategies.com

214-886-5870

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American College of Education