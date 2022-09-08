America's Swimming Pool Company Continues Nationwide Growth with Opening of 10 New Locations, Including First in Michigan

Leading Swimming Pool Service Franchise Expands into New Communities Throughout Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey and the Midwest

MACON, Ga., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Swimming Pool Company (ASP), the nation's leading swimming pool service franchise, is expanding rapidly throughout the country, opening 10 new locations in the first half of 2022. This growth includes the brand's first-ever territory in Michigan and a second in New York, as well as new franchises in key states such as Texas, Florida, New Jersey and Missouri. Each location provides swimming pool maintenance, repair, remodeling and cleaning programs to its respective cities and surrounding communities.

(PRNewsfoto/America’s Swimming Pool Company) (PRNewswire)

ASP openings in the first half of 2022 include the following:

Texas

ASP of Central Texas is owned and operated by Michael Blackburn and serves Temple and the surrounding area.

ASP of East Fort Worth is owned and operated by Niyi Uthman and is serving the eastern area of Fort Worth .

ASP of West Fort Worth is owned and operated by Jeff Jerousek and serves the western area of Fort Worth . Jerousek is also planning to open an ASP retail location in 2023.

ASP of Flower Mound is owned and operated by Nick Makhani and is serving Flower Mound and the surrounding area. This is the third ASP franchise purchase for Makhani, who opened ASP of McKinney in fall 2019 and recently acquired the ASP of Dallas franchise.

Florida

ASP of Lakeland is owned and operated by Tom and Danelle Geraci and is serving Lakeland and the surrounding area.

ASP of Wesley Chapel is owned and operated by Joey Wilkinson and serves Wesley Chapel and the surrounding area.

New York

ASP of Dutchess County is owned and operated by Lazare Pouani and is serving Dutchess County and the surrounding area. This is the second ASP to open in New York .

New Jersey

ASP of Northeast Jersey Shore is owned and operated by Steve Fischetti and is serving the northeastern area of the New Jersey shore. This is the second ASP franchise purchase for Fischetti, who opened ASP of Monmouth County in spring 2021.

Midwest

ASP of Innsbrook is owned and operated by Dustin Loeffler and is serving Innsbrook, Missouri , and the surrounding area.

ASP of Troy is owned and operated by Dave and Danielle Boddington and is serving Troy, Michigan , and the surrounding area. This is the first location for ASP in Michigan .

"It has been a very successful 2022 summer season, but our momentum started even earlier in the year with these fantastic new franchise owners joining the ASP family," said Stewart Vernon, COO and founder of America's Swimming Pool Company. "We are thrilled to be expanding in the Midwest and doing business in Michigan for the first time, as well as continued growth in established states like Texas and Florida. It's a testament to the strength of the pool care industry and the ASP business model that continues to attract top-notch talent to seize the opportunities in their markets."

Since its inception in 2002, ASP has continued to set a higher standard of performance and stability within the industry. The company has since cemented itself as the largest and most trusted swimming pool service in the country, with over 382 franchise locations sprawling across 23 states. Swimming pool owners nationwide trust ASP for its affordable, reliable and knowledgeable service—including maintenance, inspections, repairs and renovations.

ASP is currently looking for qualified individuals who are ready to dive into a successful swimming pool service franchise opportunity. The company has regularly been featured as a best franchise to buy and publicly recognized for its leadership, performance, and growth. Franchise opportunities are available in markets throughout the United States. For more information and to find an open ASP market by state, visit aspfranchising.com/available-territories or call (800) 734-7886.

About America's Swimming Pool Company

ASP is the largest swimming pool cleaning, repair, and renovation franchise system in the nation. Founded in 2002 by Stewart C. Vernon, the company is based on the belief that by providing a higher quality pool service at a reasonable price, the brand would raise the industry standards for pool service. In 2005, ASP began franchising and now covers 23 states across the nation. For more information on ASP's swimming pool franchise opportunities, click here. For more information on ASP - America's Swimming Pool Company, visit the website or find us on Facebook @asppoolco.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 12 leading home service franchisors: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Housepainting, DoodyCalls, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Stephanie Fritz

478-254-4495 EXT. 113 (Office)

478-320-1284 (Cell)

sfritz@asppoolco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE America’s Swimming Pool Company