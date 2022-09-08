Vietravel Airlines Named Asia's Leading New Airline at the World Travel Awards Asia and Oceania 2022

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnamese Vietravel Airlines has been accoladed with Asia's Leading New Airline award at the recent World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia and Oceania Gala Ceremony 2022 held in Vietnam on September 7.

Vietravel Airlines's product and service excellence within the first year of operation led to the airline's success at the award while surpassing two other nominees from Asia in the same category.

"This is the first award for Vietravel Airlines and a milestone in our history, marking the recognition and trust of customers and partners of our offerings and dedication. This is also an important premise for us to continue carrying out our mission in connecting and conquering farther and higher destinations across the globe," said Vu Duc Bien, President and CEO of Vietravel Airlines.

Graham Cooke, Founder WTA, at the award ceremony while congratulating Vietravel Airlines added, "This will be the driving force for the youngest airline making new strides in the journey of realizing its mission of connecting, bringing international friends to the beauty of Vietnam, and conquering new lands with the people of Vietnam."

The award, dubbed "the Oscar of the travel industry", is a prestigious organization that acknowledges, rewards, and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

As the fifth commercial airline in Vietnam and the first travel airline in Southeast Asia, the company promotes Vietnamese culture, people, history, and regions through unique experiences on board a modern fleet of A321 aircrafts.

Aside to in-flight experiences, including exclusive guides, local flavor inspired snacks and beverages equivalent to 4-star airlines, personalized wireless entertainment system, and a nearly 100% flight safety index, Vietravel Airlines is among the top three on time performance (OTP) in the Vietnamese aviation industry.

Vietravel Airlines in Numbers

Over 8000 flight-hours made 100% safe

1,500,000 passengers with >92% load factor (flight occupancy rate)

94.2% average OTP take-off rate in the first seven months of 2022

Connecting two major hubs, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City , to popular tourist destinations throughout Vietnam : Phu Quoc , Quy Nhon , Da Nang , Nha Trang , Hue , and Da Lat in 2021.

After focusing on promoting Vietnam's key tourist destinations in the first year, Vietravel Airlines is expanding its flight routes from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Bangkok (Thailand), Busan & Incheon (Korea), Singapore, Taipei (Taiwan) at the end of 2022.

For more details, visit www.vietravelairlines.com/us/en

About Vietravel Airlines

Vietravel Airlines (IATA code: VU) offers a multi-dimensional tourism ecosystem with a multimodal transport combining aviation and tourism. Backed by the largest travel group in Asia, Vietravel Corporation (UPCOM stock market: VTR), the airline operated its first commercial flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi in January 2021. Vietravel Airlines flies on domestic and international routes in Asia mainly Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore while doubling its A321 fleet in the next year.

