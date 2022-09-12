REVIV President and CEO Sarah Lomas Announces REVIV Partnership with Innovative Skincare Brand Grown Alchemist

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REVIV President and CEO Sarah Lomas announces that REVIV has partnered with Australian premium skincare brand Grown Alchemist.

Beauty and urban lifestyle brand, Grown Alchemist, have launched into the UK partnering with Nobu Hotel London Portman Square to deliver their revolutionary three phase system; Cleanse, Detox, Activate – which works to restore skin cell function for healthy, radiant skin.

Grown Alchemist's treatments have been crafted to embody the brand's values, viewing beauty in the context of overall health and wellness. Grown Alchemist are at the forefront of innovation in skincare, and alongside the typical facials and massages, they will be delivering IV drip therapy to perfectly complement the benefits of their treatments. A truly great fit for those that want a holistic approach to skincare and wellness.

Grown Alchemist partnered with REVIV, the global leader in IV drip therapy, to design a bespoke infusion. Designed by expert doctors and scientists The Grown Alchemist Exclusive IV focuses on aiding the hydration and detoxification of the body - nourishing skin, hair and nails, in addition to supporting the body's processes for energy and collagen production and digestion. REVIV's highly skilled medical practitioners will be administering our exclusive IV for a quality experience.

Jeremy Muijs, co-founder and CEO of Grown Alchemist says: "Part of being a skincare company is to find the opportunity - whatever the mechanism, to create function and health. Restoring health is anti-aging. Health restoring and anti-aging are identical. So for us, if we can do those two things – restore health and create function in the body, it doesn't matter the mechanism we employ to do it and if science moves in a better way to deliver that, we need to be there. Partnering with REVIV allows us to remain right at the forefront of innovation in beauty and wellness."

About REVIV

REVIV is a life science led provider of nutritional health solutions, and their goal is to be the only personalized nutritional health company that offers precision nutrition solutions, using big data coupled with AI, to evidence that nutrition can have a positive impact on medical conditions or disease. REVIV's vision is to pioneer the democratization of nutrition-based treatments which will reduce disease, extend life and allow people to live better and healthier lives.

