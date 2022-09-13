Battle of Kingdoms: 5x5 Gaming presents the first look at their upcoming historical strategy game coming soon on iOS & Android

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever wondered if Roman Legionaries could take on crusading knights? In Battle of Kingdoms, you'll be able to take command of historical military units from different cultures and time periods, and witness their epic struggles as you lead your army to victory!

"We are big lovers of RTS and CCG games, world history, and different cultures across the world. We're building the Battle of Kingdoms to share our passion for those cultures along with the history behind them." explains Deniz Gezgin, founder and CEO of 5x5 Gaming. "Our goal is to create games for people to make social connections, compete and have lots of fun."

Battle of Kingdoms will also give players the ability to turn their most powerful units into NFTs for trade or sale on 5x5 Gaming's global marketplace. "We are huge believers of digital collectibles and true asset ownership, so all of our games starting with Battle of Kingdoms will give the players the ability to tokenize the characters and in-game items they earn." says David Demers, lead producer of Battle of Kingdoms.

Unlike most games featuring NFTs currently available, Battle of Kingdoms will have no barrier to entry, such as an upfront need to connect your crypto wallet or purchase crypto currency to be able to play the game. Players will start earning free NFT cards from the start and anyone will be able to download and play Battle of Kingdoms for free on their devices, just like any free game you can currently find on the App Stores.

5x5 Gaming is backed by games and crypto industry experts, such as Com2uS,1Up Ventures, Dialectic Capital, Lucid Blue Ventures, Co-Founders of The Sandbox and YGG,.

About the game:

Travel around the world and throughout time as you take part in epic battles from history, leading units of all cultures as you learn the history of warfare from 10,000 B.C. all the way up to the 1800s.

Take part in competitive multiplayer with a variety of game modes, including team battle and free for all.

Find out your unit's strengths, weaknesses, and history as you collect more units to lead in battle!

Use unit and culture synergies to make your army even more powerful!

Watch the battle unfold in autochess style gameplay.

Build your warriors for battle, or to trade on the marketplace.

All the facts about Battle of Kingdoms

Real warriors and events from history

Autochess style strategy - CCG style collectability

Competitive multiplayer

Free to play

Deck building

Coming Winter 2022 to Android and iOS devices

About 5x5 Gaming:

Led by CEO and founder Deniz Gezgin, 5x5 Gaming's team is composed of industry veterans from all over the world. With over 100 years of experience in game development combined, 5x5 Gaming is breaking out with "Battle of Kingdoms" a free to play strategy backed by investors from 5x5 Gaming is backed by games and crypto industry experts, such as Com2uS,1Up Ventures, Dialectic Capital Lucid Blue Ventures, Co-Founders of The Sandbox and YGG.

Press inquiries: media@5x5gaming.com

