Brightview Senior Living Ranks First on Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ 2022

For four years running, Brightview lands the top spot



BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightview Senior Living , a leader in senior living that builds, owns, and operates 45 senior living communities along the East Coast, is thrilled to announce its recognition as the top Fortune Best Workplace in Aging Services™ 2022 . The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 140,000 current employees in the aging services industry. In that survey, 89 percent of Brightview employees who responded to the survey said the company is a great place to work, compared with 57 percent of employees in a typical U.S.-based company.

"Being number one on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services for a fourth consecutive year is an incredible honor," stated Doug Dollenberg, President of Brightview Senior Living. "Brightview's continued recognition is evidence of our team's commitment to our people-first culture. It is clear in every Brightview community that our associates are proud of their work and feel empowered to create excellent experiences for residents and families."

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Brightview achieved top honors because of direct employee survey feedback:

93% When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

92% I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community.

92% People celebrate special events around here.

91% I feel I make a difference here.

91% When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride.

Dollenberg added, "We are cultivating a workplace dedicated to growth for our associates across our 45 senior living communities and home office. We encourage anyone with an enthusiasm for service and a passion for people to consider joining our team."

This award follows accolades earlier this month, when Brightview was the only senior living company in the country to be named to the PEOPLE Magazine Companies That Care list.

For more information about Brightview Senior Living and to explore career opportunities, visit www.BrightviewSeniorLiving.com .

About Brightview Senior Living: Brightview Senior Living builds, owns, and operates award-winning vibrant senior living communities in eight states along the East Coast: Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia. We offer senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Enhanced Care, and Wellspring Village®, a specialized neighborhood for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

Each of our Brightview Senior Living communities focuses on five elements of wellness which we call SPICE. Spiritual, Physical, Intellectual, Cultural, and Emotional. Our amenities and programs encourage active senior living communities and development in these areas, keeping residents active and healthy.

About the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™: Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Aging Services by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more 140,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey . Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.





About Great Place to Work®: Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .





About Activated Insights®: Activated Insights is the senior care division of Great Place to Work and provides employee and resident surveys to aging services provides. With an expertise in senior care, Activated Insights is committed to transform the aging experience by impacting the lives of seniors, families, staff, and others in senior care through research, data, and technology. Learn more at activatedinsights.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter, Facebook and Instagram .

View original content:

SOURCE Brightview Senior Living