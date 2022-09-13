Vacation Innovations Announces Title Sponsorship of First Annual Miles To Go Charity 5K

VI continues its support of Miles To Go, the Company's charity of choice, which is focused on providing essential supplies to the homeless community in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacation Innovations ("VI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of travel-related products, software, and services, today announced its sponsorship of the first annual Miles To Go ("MTG") 5K, which will help the charity provide homeless individuals in Central Florida with basic necessities they may not otherwise be able to access. The 5K will be held at Bill Frederick Park on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Miles To Go Charities was founded in 2018 by then-9-year-old Miles Newbold, son of VI CEO Chad Newbold, who saw a need in his community and created supply bags for the homeless. To date, MTG has distributed more than 6,000 bags filled with intentionally curated essential items to the homeless community in Central Florida. All proceeds from the 5K will directly benefit the charity's efforts.

"We're so thankful for Vacation Innovations' continued support," said Danielle Newbold, who founded MTG alongside her son, Miles. "Our mission is to spread love one bag at a time, and support from sponsors like VI helps us reach even more individuals in need."

Vacation Innovations has been a strong supporter of MTG since the charity began in 2018 and is covering the registration cost for its Orlando-based employees to participate in the 5K. For more information on MTG, including how to register for the 5K, visit milestogocharities.org.

"Miles To Go truly has a special place in my heart, not just because of my family's involvement, but because of the impact it has on our community" said Chad Newbold, CEO of Vacation Innovations. "We strive to make a positive impact on those around us, and I'm proud that our long-standing relationship with MTG has and will continue to allow us to do just that."

Vacation Innovations was founded upon the principle of treating people with respect, and the Company believes that principle comes with a responsibility that extends beyond the walls of its offices into the communities in which its employees work and live. As part of VI's corporate spirit of giving, the Company actively engages in supporting local charities and causes that address the crisis of homelessness and encourages its employees to do the same.

About Miles To Go

Miles To Go Charities (milestogocharities.org) was founded in 2018 by then-9-year-old Miles Newbold. It all began when Miles asked his mom to give money to someone at a red light. After an open and honest talk, Miles came up with the idea to instead provide bags of essential supplies to those in need. A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, Miles To Go collects, organizes and distributes essential products from toothbrushes and socks to hand sanitizer and bottled water to the homeless community in and around Orlando and beyond. What started as a simple idea has grown significantly, and the organization has now provided more than 6,000 supply bags to those who need it most.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies. VI was honored at GNEX 2022 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, Best Team, and Best Marketing Professional.

