Johnston Tobey Baruch Attorneys Earn Recognition on 2022 List of Texas Super Lawyers

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial and appellate law firm Johnston Tobey Baruch continues to accumulate professional recognition, as each of the firm's four attorneys have been named to the 2022 list of Texas Super Lawyers.

Managing shareholder Chad Baruch is included in the prestigious legal guide of the state's leading appellate lawyers, also earning recognition among the Top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth. Mr. Baruch has been recognized by Super Lawyers consistently since 2011 and is Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Name partner and shareholder Randy Johnston also earned a place on the DFW Top 100 list, as well as recognition among the state's top plaintiffs' attorneys for professional liability cases. He has been named to the listing each year since the inaugural 2003 edition.

Additionally, Robert Tobey and Coyt Johnston earned recognition for their professional liability work on behalf of plaintiffs. The recognition is the 20th for Mr. Tobey and the fifth for Coyt Johnston.

Texas Super Lawyers is just the latest accolade for the firm's attorneys. Earlier this year, all four attorneys were also named to another prominent U.S. legal guide, The Best Lawyers in America.

To develop the list of Texas' top attorneys, researchers with Thomson Reuters conducted a statewide survey asking attorneys to nominate their top legal peers. A blue-ribbon panel of lawyers then assisted Texas Super Lawyers staff with final selections. Only 5 percent of Texas attorneys are named to the list each year.

About Johnston Tobey Baruch:

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas, Texas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration and appellate experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation and fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals.

