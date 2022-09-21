LEARN ABOUT SAFE DRIVING TIPS FOR TEENS AND HOW PARENTS CAN SAVE MONEY ON CAR INSURANCE FOR THEIR YOUNG DRIVER

BACKGROUND:

Learning to drive is an exciting step toward independence for teens; for their parents, who clutch the passenger-seat armrest with every terror-filled twist and turn, it can be scary. For teenagers to become safe, successful drivers, they need to learn basic skills and keep their states' laws in mind. Young drivers who ignore rules may speed excessively, fail to use seat belts or drive under the influence, all of which could lead to bad results.

SAFE DRIVING TIPS FOR TEENS:

Don't be Reckless. Learning to drive for the first time makes teenagers high-risk drivers, which is one of the reasons why the cost of car insurance for teens is so high.

Avoid Distractions. Sadly, due to higher rates of distracted driving,15 to 20-year-olds are 33% more likely to die in crashes than the national average across all age groups.

Scan the Road. Check your surroundings by peering down intersecting streets and looking at the rearview mirror to see what other cars are doing.

Slow Down. Speeding drivers are more likely to die in fatal crashes at night than during the daytime.

Wear the Right Shoes. Take the heels off and keep a pair of flats on hand to avoid the heel getting jammed into the gas or brake pedals.

Amanda Mushro discussed safe driving tips for teen drivers and provided resources for parents to help get through this stressful time. She also explained why teens need car insurance along with ways parents can save money on insurance for their young drivers.

For more information please visit: www.autoinsurance.com/teens/

MORE ABOUT AMANDA MUSHRO:

Amanda Mushro is a nationally recognized parenting and lifestyle expert whose creative tips, tricks and life hacks have reached millions of people through TV segments, videos, and her writing. Amanda has appeared on The Today Show, Fox and Friends, The Rachael Ray Show, CNN, and TV stations across the country. Amanda hosts a web series for the TLC network called TLC Lifehacks, and is their parenting and lifehacks contributor on TLC.com. She is also a contributor at Forbes, Today Parents, and Highlights Magazine. A highly sought brand spokesperson and consultant, Amanda has worked with numerous brands to host satellite media tours, media events in person and online, and content creation. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Amanda currently resides in the Washington, D.C. area with her husband and three children.

