PG&E and EQT Set to Join S&P 500; ExlService to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) will replace Citrix Systems Inc. (NASD: CTXS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. Vista Equity Partners is acquiring Citrix Systems in a transaction expected to be completed September 30, pending final conditions.

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) will replace Duke Realty Corp. (NYSE: DRE) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASD: EXLS) will replace EQT in the S&P MidCap 400, and Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) will replace ExlService Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. S&P 500 constituent Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is acquiring Duke Realty in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date, pending final conditions.

  • Leslie's Inc. (NASD: LESL) will replace GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, September 28. Compagnie de Saint-Gobian S.A. is acquiring GCP Applied Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date, pending final conditions.

  • CBTX Inc. (NASD: CBTX) will replace Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASD: ABTX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. CBTX is acquiring Allegiance Bancshares in a transaction expected to be completed October 1, pending final conditions. Post-acquisition, the combined company will change its name and ticker symbol to Stellar Bancorp (NASD: STEL).

  • Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 3 replacing SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 4. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Xperi Holdings Corp. (NASD: XPER) is spinning off Xperi (new) in a transaction expected to be completed October 3, pending final conditions. Post spin-off, parent company Xperi Holdings will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. It will change its name and ticker symbol to Adeia Inc. (NASD: ADEA). SelectQuote is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Sept. 28, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Leslie's

LESL

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

GCP Applied Tech

GCP

Materials

Oct. 3, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

PG&E

PCG

Utilities


S&P 500

Addition

EQT

EQT

Energy


S&P 500

Deletion

Citrix Systems

CTXS

Information Technology


S&P 500

Deletion

Duke Realty

DRE

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

ExlService Holdings

EXLS

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

EQT

EQT

Energy


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Mister Car Wash

MCW

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Xperi (new)

XPER

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

CBTX

CBTX

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

ExlService Holdings

EXLS

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Allegiance Bancshares

ABTX

Financials

Oct. 4, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

SelectQuote

SLQT

Financials

