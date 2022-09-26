Acumatica Hires Technology and Government PR Executive as New Vice President of Communications

Jim Desler to Steer Global Communications Strategy for Award-winning Cloud ERP Company

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has named Jim Desler as its vice president of communications. Desler will lead the company's integrated communications efforts in this newly created role, bringing over 20 years of experience working at the nexus of government, business, and technology.

"Jim will play a vital role in expanding Acumatica's external and internal communications and brand strategy, including the continued development of our AcumatiCares program, aimed at environmental, social, and corporate governance initiatives," said Todd Wells, chief marketing officer at Acumatica. "His experience in the public and private sectors, in political and corporate campaigns, make him ideally suited for this important role. I am confident Jim will be a tremendous partner in Acumatica's continued growth."

Desler will oversee Acumatica's public relations, analyst relations, internal communications, sustainability efforts, corporate events, and social media and graphic design strategies.

"I'm thrilled to join Acumatica's creative and agile marketing team," said Desler. "Acumatica is making a notable impact on the industry with its reputation for customer satisfaction and vertical market functionality. I look forward to sharing the company's competitive differentiators and driving market share through compelling storytelling and relationship building."

Before joining Acumatica, Desler headed up the communications function for Microsoft's business solutions division. He also served as the director of global communications, leading Microsoft's worldwide communications operations and coordinating events and messaging across more than 60 subsidiaries. Desler also served as Microsoft's spokesperson for legal, regulatory and policy issues.

Before joining Microsoft, he held prominent positions for the U.S. government, including stints in the Commerce Department, the International Trade Administration, the State Department, and the Department of Defense, where he gained expertise in legal, policy, and crisis communications.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered.

