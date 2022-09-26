InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Parked Vehicles (FJK-186)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to protect a car against damage while parked in a busy parking lot," said an inventor, from Deerfield Beach, Fla., "so I invented the MAG COVER. My design can be easily applied or removed in a matter of seconds and without any special tools or hardware."

The invention provides impact-absorbing protection for the sides of a parked car. In doing so, it prevents nicks and paint scratches caused by other car doors. As a result, it helps to maintain the original condition and appearance of a car or truck and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-186, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

