Omdia analysts to share upcoming key telco trends at Network X

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next year, the telecoms industry is going to see a huge amount of innovation, driven by developments such as telco and hyperscaler convergence, the introduction of 5G standalone, the wider adoption of open RAN and new applications and services designed for the network edge. These are the trends that will be discussed and debated at Network X, the new event focusing on the convergence of 5G, fixed networks and the cloud, which will be setting the agenda for telecoms in 2023.

Ahead of the event, Omdia analysts share their predictions regarding these key themes and how they are expected to develop over the next year.

Research Director Dario Talmesio: "In the next five years, telcos will collectively invest $1.9tn in fixed and mobile networks and operations, but they will spend as much as 66.3% of their revenues on operating expenses. To generate efficiencies, operate more cost-effectively and make a return on their investments, operators are exploring opportunities to shift workloads into a hyperscaler cloud (public cloud), rather than managing them in their own private data centres."

Principal Analyst Roberto Kompany: "5G has been hyped for years but has yet to significant upgrade on LTE, or lead to the creation of any new killer applications. However, that may change in 2023 as we see 'true 5G' emerge with more deployments of Standalone (SA) networks. 5G SA can be hailed as true 5G because it enables many of the advanced performance benefits that 5G was designed for, such as low latency, slicing, and edge computing. These features are likely to help with the development of new 5G-native business and consumer applications.

Chief Analyst, Julie Kunstler: "In 2023, PON will continue to be the dominant fibre-access technology deployed around the world. This growth provides significant opportunities to existing PON OLT vendors and the unprecedented opportunities for PON equipment vendors will continue."

Network X 2022 is taking place between 18-20 October at RAI Amsterdam. Media interested in attending Network X and meeting with Omdia analysts for more trends and predictions can register for a press pass here .

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia is a leading research and advisory group focused on the technology industry. With clients operating in over 120 countries, Omdia provides market-critical data, analysis, advice, and custom consulting.

Media Contact

Fasiha Khan / T: +44 7503 666806 / E: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Visit Omdia

View original content:

SOURCE Omdia