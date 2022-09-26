Texas Economic Development Corporation To Lead International Mission To Europe

Delegation will include the First Lady of Texas, Secretary of State, economic development leaders from across the state

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC), the private side of a public-private partnership with Governor Greg Abbott's Office of Texas Economic Development & Tourism, today announced it will lead a delegation to Europe from September 26-29 to meet with business leaders and host events to highlight Texas as the best state in the U.S. to do business.

The delegation, which will travel to London, Paris and the Frankfurt region, will include the First Lady of the State of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, Texas Secretary of State, John Scott, President & CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, Robert Allen and the Executive Director of the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, Adriana Cruz, in addition to a dozen other economic development leaders from across Texas.

"Texas is an international hub in today's world economy, and we look forward to strengthening our business relationships in Europe as well as developing new ones," said Robert Allen, President and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation. "From record-breaking job creation, our strong workforce pipeline and our leading tier one research universities, Texas plays an outsized role in the global economy, and we will share that story and more on our upcoming mission."

"The Texas brand is strong across the globe. After meeting with leaders from more than 50 foreign nations, I can tell you that every single one is hyper-focused on doing business in and with the State of Texas," Secretary John Scott said. "I am honored to join First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Robert, Adriana, and the fantastic delegation of local economic development organizations on this week's mission. I look forward to identifying new opportunities for world-class companies to expand their footprint in Texas and help bring even greater prosperity to communities across our state."

"Texas is truly the best state for business, and I am thrilled to be able to join this delegation of state and local community partners as we promote Texas as a premier business destination to business leaders in the U.K., France and Germany," said Adriana Cruz, Executive Director of Texas Economic Development & Tourism, within the Office of the Governor. "I look forward to continuing to develop the strong economic and cultural ties between Texas and three of our top international markets."

In addition to the First Lady of Texas, the Texas Secretary of State, and the Executive Director of the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, the following economic development organizations from across the state will also be joining the international mission:

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation

Arlington Economic Development Corporation

Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation

Dallas Regional Chamber

Frisco Economic Development Corporation

greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership

Greater San Marcos Partnership

Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce

Irving Economic Development Partnership

Lubbock Economic Development Alliance

McKinney Economic Development Corporation

The Borderplex Alliance (El Paso)

The Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) is an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to economic development, business recruitment and job creation in the state of Texas. The public-private partnership of TxEDC and Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, markets Texas as a premier business destination to let corporate decision- makers and site selection consultants know that they can Go Big in Texas. For more information about TxEDC, visit www.GoBigInTexas.com.

