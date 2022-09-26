Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches Launches Exclusive Cloud'WICH

Capitalizing on the TikTok Cloud Bread craze, Which Wich is giving guests the opportunity to make any Wich into a Cloud'WICH

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches is giving guests a new choice with the unveiling of the all-new Cloud'WICH. Created with an exclusive partnership in the sandwich space with The Cloud Bread Company, customers can now order their favorite Wich on healthy, great-tasting Cloud Bread.

Made with four simple ingredients – eggs, cream cheese, baking soda and baking powder – this new option is certified gluten-free, sugar-free, with zero carbs, no added preservatives and only 35 calories per slice. The Cloud'WICH caters to a variety of nutritional lifestyles, allowing those on keto, gluten-free, or low-carb diets to enjoy their favorite sandwich again.

"We are always excited to innovate and be first to market with unique products for our guests," said Which Wich Founder, Jeff Sinelli. "This is a bread alternative, born on TikTok, that's gluten-free, carb-free AND delicious."

The Cloud'WICH is available at most Which Wich locations. Customers can make any regular-sized Wich a Cloud'WICH for $1.50.

ABOUT WHICH WICH

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in late 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. Which Wich has been ranked among Entrepreneur's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises, as well as earning coveted spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. Which Wich is the recipient of a Nation's Restaurant News MenuMasters "Healthful Innovations'' award and has been named by Forbes as one of their "30 Best Franchises To Buy." For more information, visit www.whichwich.com.

