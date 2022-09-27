ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE RELAUNCHES SUCCESSFUL 'THIS IS DIABETES' COMPETITION IN SUPPORT OF IDF'S WORLD DIABETES DAY

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, announces that it has relaunched its successful 'This is Diabetes' art and photo competition in support of World Diabetes Day 2022. The competition aims to highlight the importance of diabetes care and education, amplifying the International Diabetes Federations' (IDF's) official theme of Access to Diabetes Care for 2021-2023, and its focus this year on Education to Protect Tomorrow.

Healthcare systems across the globe are being challenged by the rise of diabetes and it is more important than ever that both healthcare professionals and people with diabetes have access to quality diabetes care and education. Ascensia's global competition is seeking pieces of original art or photography that illustrate this need, with submissions open from today until October 30 at www.thisisdiabetes.com. To be announced November 14 on World Diabetes Day, the winning entrant will receive €6,000 to donate to a diabetes charity of their choice, with €3,000 and €1,000 donations awarded for second and third place, respectively. The judging panel, including members of the diabetes online community, professional artists, Ascensia employees and an Eversense brand ambassador, will be looking for creativity, storytelling, and connection to this year's theme.

Rob Schumm, President at Ascensia Diabetes Care, commented: "As a company solely focused on diabetes, IDF's World Diabetes Day is a cornerstone of Ascensia's calendar, and we are proud to support it for the seventh consecutive year. It not only brings the community together but provides a great opportunity to spread important messages far beyond those who work in, care for, or live with diabetes every day.

"This year, World Diabetes Day focuses on improving access to diabetes care and, specifically, quality education, which is a vital component of improving health outcomes globally," he added. "We encourage anyone and everyone to draw, paint, sculpt or snap something that amplifies this important message and to submit it for our 'This is Diabetes' art and photography competition. The entries we had in 2021 were fantastic and I can't wait to see what this year has in store!"

This year's competition follows 2021's successful 'This is Diabetes' campaign, in which Ascensia received 150 entries from 29 countries and donated €12,000 to nominated diabetes charities. For inspiration, you can see last year's winning art and photography entries here.

