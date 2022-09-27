CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Hosts 2022 Academic Research Colloquium for Financial Planning

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") today announced that the sixth annual Academic Research Colloquium ("Colloquium") for financial planning and related disciplines will be held in person at the Conrad Washington, DC, on October 24-25, 2022. Many of the Colloquium's sessions will be eligible for Continuing Education (CE) credit.

The Colloquium, an initiative of the Center for Financial Planning, is an international meeting of researchers, practitioners, graduate students and leaders of the financial planning practice.

"The Academic Research Colloquium brings together scholars from around the world to learn from each other and share the latest financial planning research with practitioners," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Researchers will present contributions from a broad range of fields, from retirement planning to portfolio choice to the psychology of financial planning. This body of knowledge — created by the mix of researchers, editors, authors and practitioners — is vital in our effort to create the foundational academic building blocks of the financial planning profession."

Research Papers

The 2022 Colloquium features 28 research papers, with four papers from researchers in industry and 24 from domestic and international research universities.

"The Colloquium offers a great opportunity for scholars from nearly 30 institutions to share and discuss research relevant to the financial planning profession," said CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Managing Director Kate Healy. "The academic papers presented at the Colloquium represent the hottest topics being discussed by financial planning-related researchers from across the country and around the world."

At the Colloquium, the Center will announce the recipients of the seven best paper awards, an early career award and a lifetime achievement award.

Speakers and Topics

Colloquium attendees will hear from high-profile keynote speakers, presenters and panelists, who will spotlight topics regarding behavioral economics and the psychology of financial decision-making. Keynote speakers and panelists will include the following:

Justin Fitzpatrick , Ph.D., CFA, CFP® — Co-Founder & CIO, Income Lab

Miranda Reiter , Ph.D., CFP® — Assistant Professor of Personal Financial Planning, Texas Tech University

Vickie Bajtelsmit , Ph.D. — Professor Emeritus, Colorado State University

Joseph Goetz , Ph.D., CRC®, AFC® — Professor, University of Georgia , and Founding Partner and CIO, Elwood & Goetz Financial Planning and Investments

All sessions will bring together world-class researchers and practitioners from around the world to discuss financial planning-related topics such as the following:

Psychology and Human Decision-making

Behavioral Finance

Consumer Finance and Regulation

Portfolio Choice

Household Finance

Financial Therapy

Literacy and Wellness

Human Science

Implications of Research on Financial Planning

Colloquium Sponsors

The colloquium is made possible with support from premier sponsor Merrill; leadership sponsor Vanguard; and partner sponsors Ballentine Partners, Edward Jones, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Prudential. CFP Board would like to express its gratitude to the Center's Founding Sponsors: Envestnet, Merrill, Northwestern Mutual and Charles Schwab Foundation, in partnership with Schwab Advisor Services.

More information on the Colloquium, including agenda and registration information, can be found on CFP Board's website.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 93,000 people in the United States.



ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge.

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.