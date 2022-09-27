HEVO Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Wefunder

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off being named a 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch, HEVO is launching a new crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder, an industry-leading crowdfunding platform. The funds will be used to accelerate HEVO's commercialization of the award-winning Rezonant E8 wireless EV charging system and Journey software platform, which make the EV charging experience simple, seamless, and safe.

HEVO is implementing projects with major automakers, Tier 1 automobile suppliers, and EV charging companies across four continents. In the coming months, HEVO will announce partnerships with original equipment manufacturers supplying EVs to commercial fleets and a contract for the largest wireless EV charging project to date. In addition to the commercialization of the E8 and Journey, HEVO's roadmap includes higher powered charging systems, bidirectional charging, and dynamic charging in collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Over the past year, HEVO has raised $4.0 million from more than 2,500 investors on Republic, another reputable crowdfunding platform. HEVO Founder & CEO, Jeremy McCool, announced: "We are excited to give a larger network of retail investors the opportunity to invest in HEVO and continue to share their desire to use HEVO's award winning wireless charging and software products in their own lives." Learn more about HEVO's campaign on Wefunder here.

Previous investors and current customers have voiced to HEVO their preference for wireless charging over existing plugin charging infrastructure. "We received a lot of feedback during our first crowdfunding campaign that EV drivers want to charge their vehicles without the headaches of managing cords. We are being asked 'when', not 'if' vehicles and communities will go wireless," said McCool.

Founded in 2011, Brooklyn-based HEVO Inc. is focused on dramatically improving the EV charging experience for all stakeholders. HEVO's mission is to eliminate fossil fuel use in the transportation system and modernize the grid with wireless charging and software. To date, HEVO has raised $14.9 million from investors and grants.

