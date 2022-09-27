New York Academy of Sciences Partners with Leon Levy Foundation to Expand Opportunities for Young Neuroscientists

Applications for postdoctoral researchers at New York City institutions will be accepted between October 5 and December 9, 2022.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Academy of Sciences and the Leon Levy Foundation announced today that the Academy will be accepting applications from October 5 through December 9, 2022 for the Leon Levy Scholarships in Neuroscience program. The program will support exceptional young researchers across the five boroughs of New York City as they pursue innovative investigations in neuroscience and advance in their careers toward becoming independent principal investigators.

Leon Levy Scholarships in Neuroscience for postdoctoral researchers in New York City

Up to ten Scholars will be selected in the inaugural group, each receiving support for three years beginning September 1, 2023. The Scholars will receive stipends of 125% of the National Institutes of Health minimum salary for postdoctoral fellows.

Women and young scientists from groups historically underrepresented in the sciences are especially encouraged to apply. The program features self-nomination and is designed to broaden the field and to support researchers who might otherwise not have equal opportunity to secure postdoctoral funding.

"Neuroscience has been a field of remarkable progress, and the Leon Levy Foundation has long been a leader in supporting research in this field," said Shelby White, Founding Trustee of the Leon Levy Foundation. "To continue to make great strides in neuroscience, we need to make sure the most gifted young researchers have every opportunity to advance in their careers. Working with the New York Academy of Sciences, we can support talented postdoctoral scholars, and remove barriers to their success."

"These Scholarships provide a unique level of autonomy and support for promising young scientists, to promote creativity and collaboration," said Nicholas Dirks, the Academy's President and CEO. "Working with the Leon Levy Foundation, we will use the Scholars Program to help young people from all backgrounds gain the skills and access to resources they need to succeed in competitive academic research. This will help diversify the community of successful, professional scientists in this field."

"The Academy has significant experience supporting graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and early career scientists," said Amanda Sadacca, PhD, Director of Awards at the Academy. "And we will use our strength in these areas to provide significant additional training and career-building opportunities for Leon Levy Scholars."

The program features structured mentorship by distinguished senior scientists. Elective workshops will help Scholars with grant writing, and in developing leadership, communications, and management skills. The programs will enhance collaboration and partnerships, encourage mentorship and networking, foster data sharing, and advance team science.

"There are often many stresses in a young scientist's life, and we want to remove as many early-career barriers as we can," White said. "So in addition to the annual stipend, the scholarships also provide generous supplements for child or family care, an allowance for computer equipment, and other benefits to help ease financial burdens. We know that the strongest possible science will result."

Applicants must hold a doctoral degree (PhD, DPhil, MD, DDS, DVM, or the equivalent) and possess no more than three years of cumulative postdoctoral experience as of September 1, 2023. Scholars will be funded for research in neuroscience or one of its sub-disciplines, including (but not limited to):

Cellular & Molecular Neuroscience

Systems Neuroscience

Cognitive & Behavioral Neuroscience

Computational Neuroscience

Translational & Clinical Neuroscience

Applicants must be employed by one of the institutions listed below at the time the scholarships begin, and should have the support of their proposed research advisor at the time of application.

• Adelphi University • CUNY Queens College • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center • Albert Einstein College of Medicine • Columbia University • New York Blood Center • Barnard College • Columbia University Irving Medical Center • New York University • City College of New York • Cooper Union • NYU Langone Health • CUNY Brooklyn College • Cornell Tech • Pace University • CUNY College of Staten Island • The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research • The Rockefeller University • CUNY Graduate Center • Flatiron Institute • SUNY Downstate Medical Center • CUNY Hunter College • Fordham University • Weill Cornell Medicine • CUNY Lehman College • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

• CUNY School of Medicine • Long Island University



The Leon Levy Scholarships in Neuroscience program is the continuation of an earlier fellowship program started by the Foundation in 2009. To date, the Foundation has supported 155 fellows in neuroscience. The new program broadens the list of eligible institutions, and will bring together both new Scholars and past program alumni into one group for networking, collaboration, and the dissemination of scientific research.

For complete information about The Leon Levy Scholarships in Neuroscience program, visit: https://nyas.org/leonlevyscholars

For additional information or to become an eligible employing institution, please contact: LeonLevy@nyas.org.

Please direct media inquiries to Roger Torda: rtorda@nyas.org | (914) 262-8700.

About the Leon Levy Foundation

The Leon Levy Foundation, founded in 2004, is a private, not-for-profit foundation created from Leon Levy's estate by his wife and Founding Trustee, Shelby White. The Foundation continues Leon Levy's philanthropic legacy and builds on his vision, supporting the preservation, understanding and expansion of knowledge in the ancient world, Arts and Humanities, Nature and Gardens, Neuroscience, Human Rights, and Jewish Culture. To learn more, visit: www.leonlevyfoundation.org

About the New York Academy of Sciences

The New York Academy of Sciences is an independent, not-for-profit organization that since 1817 has been committed to advancing science for the benefit of society. With more than 20,000 Members in 100 countries, the Academy advances scientific and technical knowledge, addresses global challenges with science-based solutions, and sponsors a wide variety of educational initiatives at all levels for STEM and STEM-related fields. These include prestigious science awards programs. The Academy hosts programs and publishes content in the life and physical sciences, the social sciences, nutrition, artificial intelligence, computer science, and sustainability. The Academy also provides professional and educational resources for researchers across all phases of their careers. To learn more, visit www.nyas.org.

