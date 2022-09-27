WTTC calls on ICAO Member States to rally behind aviation and agree ground-breaking carbon reduction targets

WTTC calls on ICAO Member States to rally behind aviation and agree ground-breaking carbon reduction targets

A Long Term Aspirational Goal (LTAG) for sustainable aviation will be discussed at the ICAO 41st Assembly

Action will be key for aviation's journey towards net zero emissions

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attending the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal this week, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is calling on all governments to urgently agree an emissions reduction target for global aviation.

ICAO's 41st Assembly will see 193 countries gather for talks on the future of aviation. WTTC is urging all Member States to support the 'Carbon Offsetting & Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA)' and agree on the proposed emissions reduction target called the 'Long Term Aspirational Goal' (LTAG).

Whilst the Travel & Tourism sector recognizes the challenges involved in the transition to sustainable aviation, WTTC believes CORSIA and the LTAG, aligned with Net Zero by 2050 and the Paris Climate Agreement, will be a critical next step for protecting the planet and maintaining global connectivity.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: "Governments have a historic opportunity to sign a worldwide agreement on a net zero future for aviation.

"The aviation industry is fully committed to reducing its emissions. We need that same level of ambition by governments. We urge all ICAO Member States to endorse the aviation net zero target and support a sustainable travel industry."

The global tourism body believes ICAO's 41st Assembly will be a crucial step towards a more sustainable sector and can set a global example as the world's only industry that is fully aligned and committed to net zero action across borders.

To support governments and the sector achieve a greener future, WTTC launched the 'Net Zero Roadmap for Travel & Tourism,' an ambitious guide for the sector in its battle against climate change.

The roadmap sets out emissions reductions for each industry within the travel and tourism sector including hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines and tour operators, providing a clear roadmap on how to decarbonize the sector.

WTTC urges ICAO and its 193 Member States to adopt the WTTC Net Zero Roadmap as a contributor to international aviation's emissions reduction plans.

For further information on WTTC's Net Zero Roadmap, please click here.

About the World Travel & Tourism Council

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) represents the global travel & tourism private sector. Members include 200 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world's leading travel & tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries. For more than 30 years, WTTC has been committed to raising the awareness of governments and the public of the economic and social significance of the travel & tourism sector.

View original content:

SOURCE World Travel & Tourism Council