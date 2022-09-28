Automated Premium Billing Solutions Provider AdminaHealth® Joins the Ease Marketplace

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, today announced they are joining the Ease Marketplace as a broker support partner offering premium billing services. Ease is a benefits administration and HR software that enables health insurance brokers to move enrollment online.

AdminaHealth Joins the Ease Marketplace (PRNewswire)

Brokers can now seamlessly integrate AdminaHealth's industry-recognized premium billing services with other partners on the Ease Marketplace. The integration enables brokers to auto-reconcile carrier invoices, compare actual versus expected employee benefits premium payroll deductions, and generate consolidated monthly invoices for all coverages.

Time savings and increased accuracy are two of the biggest benefits of the AdminaHealth Billing Suite®. Whereas traditionally brokers had to manually determine whether clients were paying the correct amounts, with automated reconciliation they only need to review a small subset: those items that do not auto-reconcile as flagged on the Exceptions Dashboard.

In addition, users can generate a consolidated monthly bill that breaks down the amount due to each carrier, including Subconsolidated Bill™ breakdowns and other member and coverage detail information. The bill can be broken down by department, location, district, or any other subset.

"We are honored to be joining the Ease Marketplace," said Robert A. Bull, AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member. "Many of our current customers are already using Ease, and this gives us the ability to further streamline their billing workflows. Brokers can now offer unlimited medical, insurance, and voluntary benefit coverages with minimal additional administrative burden. The AdminaHealth integration gives them back time to generate revenue, increase customer retention, and delight their clients."

"We are excited about the addition of the AdminaHealth Billing Suite to the Ease Marketplace," said David Reid, Ease CEO. "Over 75,000 businesses trust Ease to manage benefits and HR online for their more than 2.5 million employees. Adding billing services technology to our robust platform furthers our mission of helping brokers administer benefits with ease."

For more information about the AdminaHealth Billing Suite, visit AdminaHealth.com. For more information about Ease, visit Ease.com.

About AdminaHealth

AdminaHealth® is a cloud-based provider of the industry-recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite® supporting healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits. Our SaaS platform automates invoice consolidation and reconciliation and streamlines payment management. AdminaHealth integrates with leading enrollment and benefit administration systems to ensure accurate premium billing, resulting in significant operational efficiencies. The AdminaHealth Billing Suite supports all billing types and coverages for small, medium, and enterprise businesses, and is the only premium billing SaaS solution that has adopted the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and has the earned the elite HITRUST CSF Certification®.

About Ease

Ease is the #1 rated benefits administration and HR software for businesses with 2-250 employees, powered by insurance brokers. More than 2,000 agencies trust Ease to help them and their clients grow. Over 75,000 businesses trust Ease to manage benefits and HR for 2.5 million+ employees.

