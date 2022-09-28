D2L Brightspace Learning Innovation Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Organizations can procure D2L Brightspace for their organizations through AWS Marketplace

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, today announced that D2L Brightspace is now available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The launch of D2L Brightspace in AWS Marketplace will help drive dependable, global education technology solutions for AWS customers to facilitate blended and distance learning.

Educational institutions around the world seek reliable options that can allow administrators, professors, teachers, and students to maintain connectivity and productivity on- or off-campus. In uncertain times, education providers need dependable solutions to facilitate distance learning for their students and enable remote work for staff. AWS Marketplace provides access to high-quality digital tools to help institutions navigate evolving situations and quickly deploy solutions.

In 2016, D2L selected AWS as its public cloud infrastructure provider, and in 2017, D2L joined the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global community of more than 100,000 members that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. D2L officially migrated all-in on AWS in 2019 using five AWS Regions around the world to best serve its customers. Now, AWS customers will be able to purchase D2L Brightspace directly through AWS Marketplace, bundle it with other products in one purchase, and access flexible pricing options.

"As learning institutions and corporations continue to pivot toward technology-enabled learning models, it's more important than ever to have access to reliable options that help maintain connectivity and productivity," said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. "As we deepen our relationship with AWS by joining AWS Marketplace, we look forward to serving and reaching more learners around the world and improving their educational experiences."

AWS customers can use their existing AWS promotional credits to procure D2L Brightspace in AWS Marketplace. D2L's global learning innovation platform is built to help create highly personalized experiences that unlock learner potential. With a longstanding commitment to transform the way the world learns, D2L Brightspace help to enhance the learning experience for millions of learners of all ages.

Learn more about D2L's availability in AWS Marketplace here.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

