DOLE SCARES-UP ITS BIGGEST HEALTHIER HALLOWEEN RESOURCE PAGE EVER

Responding to increasing demand for all-things Halloween, Dole assembles 16 classic recipes, party ideas and nutrition tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing public demand for all-things Halloween, as well as healthier ways to celebrate without stifling the scares or all-ages fun, Dole Food Company has launched its largest-ever recipe and resource page dedicated to the beloved end-of-October holiday.

Dole Food Company has launched its largest-ever recipe and resource page dedicated to the beloved end-of-October holiday -- featuring 16 downloadable recipes, blog posts and hands-on party suggestions from Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole nutrition and health communications manager. (PRNewswire)

Unearthing the produce leader's most popular Halloween recipes, serving suggestions and digital downloads from years' past along with new-for-2022 dishes and interactive party ideas, the Dole Healthy Halloween Recipe and Resource Page has been created for universal appeal. Highlights include two new recipes – Spooky Halloween Fruit Platter and The Witching Hour Fro-Whip, an all-purple take on the Dole Whip created in honor of Disney's Hocus Pocus 2 debuting Sept. 30 on Disney+ – and the Spooky Movie Viewing Party featuring the "Frightfully Fresh Fruit and Veggies Touch Game."

The 16 downloadable recipes, blog posts and hands-on party suggestions from Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole nutrition and health communications manager, qualify as Dole's "Healthier by Dole" offering for October.

"We love Halloween at Dole – and it's not because we see a need to replace trick-or-treating or the neighborhood costume party with a trip to the salad bar!," said Marcus. "We absolutely see the importance of continuing holiday traditions, even if some of those traditions may not be the most nutritious. Halloween only comes once a year, so it's OK to indulge every once in a while. These delicious, party-worthy recipes allow you to get your fruit and veggies without sacrificing the flavor or the fun."

According to Marcus, the decadently delicious Witching Hour Fro-Whip packs a powerful produce punch – DOLE® Bananas, Pineapple, Blackberries, Blueberries and Raspberries – yet is vegan, gluten-free, low-fat and low-sodium. "Serve this at your next Halloween movie watch party and I guarantee that no one will think it's healthy thanks to its ultra-sweet taste."

The similarly plant-based Spooky Halloween Fruit Platter uses a clever "all-eyes" theme to add DOLE® Red Apples, Green Grapes and Mandarin Oranges while Marcus' new Pumpkin Spice-Sweet Potato Dole Whip satisfies pumpkin spice cravings for a fraction of the sugar and calories and none of the fat of the coffeehouse favorites.

The following exclusive Dole offerings are now available for free public download at https://www.dole.com/en/halloween.

"Healthier by Dole" is a monthly recipe series that provides healthier, easier menu alternatives for big and small holidays and eating occasions. Past offerings have ranged from a big game-worthy vegan tailgate in February to convenience-oriented, 15-minute-made meals for back-to-school in August.

For more original Dole recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, visit www.dole.com or follow Dole's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

